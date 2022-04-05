ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Keep the noise down: Dearborn police targeting loud cars after community complaints

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
 2 days ago

DEARBORN (WWJ) – Police in Dearborn are telling residents to keep it down.

After the Dearborn Police Department received numerous noise complaints regarding loud cars, officials are updating a traffic safety initiative to quiet things down a bit.

“We are listening to your complaints,” Cpl. Dan Bartok said in a video posted to the department’s Facebook page .

Among the biggest complaints police have received recently are loud mufflers and the revving of engines – especially in the city’s neighborhoods.

Bartok says officers will be focusing on and writing citations for those violations, as well as excessive noise from cars in general, as they are all motor vehicle code violations.

“So please, don’t modify your mufflers, don’t rev your engines and take care of any kind of exhaust issues you may have,” Bartok said.

Police officials say these types of violations “impact the quality of life in our neighborhoods and pose many other potential safety hazards.”

Traffic complaints can be reported through the city of Dearborn’s website.

