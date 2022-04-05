Former jail deputy sentenced to probation for promoting prostitution while off-duty

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced on Tuesday that Wallace Waliczek of Lancaster has been sentenced to three years of probation before Lancaster Town Court Justice Anthony Cervi for promoting prostitution.

Waliczek became the subject of an investigation following the arrest of his wife, Melissa Waliczek back in August of 2019. Investigators uncovered evidence that determined Waliczek was directly involved in the crime, and knowingly advanced or profited from prostitution.

The 55-year-old, who was employed as a jail deputy with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, was off-duty at the time of the crime.

As for Melissa, she was arrested after allegedly posting an online advertisement seeking money in exchange for sexual relations. An undercover officer with the Lancaster Police Department responded and arranged a meeting with the 32-year-old at a parking lot on Transit Road near William Street.

Evidence has shown that Wallace was present at the time of the arranged meeting, and observed the transaction while sitting inside of another vehicle in the parking lot.

Melissa was arraigned on one count of Prostitution (Class “B” misdemeanor), as her case remains pending in Human Trafficking Court.

Wallace pleaded guilty to one count of Promoting Prostitution in the Fourth Degree (Class “A” misdemeanor) on Jan. 26, 2022. The defendant pleaded guilty to the only charge against him on the day before his jury trial was set to begin.