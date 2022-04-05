ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will County, IL

Possible human remains found in Will County

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Possible human remains have been discovered in Joliet, authorities said.

Joliet police were called to Zenith Energy Terminals, a liquid storage facility in Joliet off Laraway Road, around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Workers told officers they had found remains along the south bank of the Des Plaines River.

The remains appear to be in an advanced state of decomposition, but evidence found at the scene suggests they may be human, officials said in a news release.

The case is now under investigation by the Will County Coroner’s Office and Joliet Police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at (815) 724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org .

