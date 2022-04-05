ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Former ASU Sun Devil’s guard Taya Hanson transfers to Oregon Ducks

By Don Smalley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ixlfh_0f0KhHS100

The Oregon Ducks women’s basketball team has seen departures of many players last week. It’s nice to hear someone is now coming into the program instead of going.

Former Arizona State Sun Devil guard Taya Hanson will be transferring to Oregon, according to reports. As a graduate senior, she”ll have just one season of eligibility.

In this past season, she averaged 8.3 points and almost four rebounds a game. Hanson’s best season came in 2020-21 when she was an all-Pac-12 Honorable Mention as she led ASU in scoring (12.6 ppg), three-pointers (62), steals (1.4 spg) and free throw percentage (84.8), as well as third in rebounding (4.3 rpg) and fourth in assists (1.4 apg).

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Taya Hanson (@tayaahanson)

Oregon will need to fill a number of roster spots as four players have transferred and two more graduated. Look for Ducks coach Kelly Graves to aggressively go through the transfer portal to complement the roster already on campus and the incoming recruiting class.

Contact/Follow us @Ducks_Wire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oregon Ducks news, notes, and opinion.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

List

Everything Dan Lanning said following Oregon Ducks' sixth spring practice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NlfWI_0f0KhHS100

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jay Bilas Makes His Opinion On Hubert Davis Very Clear

There was a point in the Tar Heels’ season when very few people believed they would even make the NCAA Tournament. But, first-year head coach Hubert Davis and his North Carolina squad put those doubts to rest with an incredibly improbable National Championship run. Back-to-back 20+ point losses to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks add former Hawaii safety Donovan Dalton

EUGENE — The Oregon Ducks have added a veteran safety transfer from Hawaii. Donovan Dalton, a sixth-year senior, joined the football team during spring break. He played in three games and didn’t record a statistic last season before entering the transfer portal in November. Dalton had 19 tackles with five pass breakups and an interception in 2020, and 51 career tackles with two for loss and seven pass breakups.
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon Ducks help spearhead movement to pay athletes for getting good grades

For much of their history, the Oregon Ducks have made a point to be at the center of change and innovations in collegiate athletics. That notion has not changed with the introduction of name, image, and likeness over the past year. In fact, you could argue that Oregon is even more at the forefront of change with NIL in the picture. After creating Division Street, launching NFTs, and hosting an athlete-centric AirBNB, the Ducks are seemingly always on the lookout for ways to help their athletes live a better life. According to a new report from ESPN, Oregon is now one of...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon College Basketball
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Basketball
KREM

WSU guard Noah Williams enters transfer portal

PULLMAN, Wash. — WSU guard Noah Williams has entered the transfer portal, KREM 2 has independently confirmed. Williams had an up and down season for the Cougs after being expected to be one of the team's leaders this season. He is a junior but has two years of eligibility due to the extra COVID year.
PULLMAN, WA
Daily Californian

Cal baseball snaps midseason skid in ASU series, Cal Poly matchup

Spring has only just begun in Berkeley, but Cal baseball already passed the halfway mark of its 2022 season last weekend with a three-game road series against Arizona State. This middle stretch of the schedule has been anything but kind to the Bears. Over the course of the eight games entering Tuesday’s home game against Cal Poly, Cal gave up an average of nearly 11 runs per game, including 16 runs in Sunday’s rubber match against the Sun Devils in Phoenix. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Bears dropped to 12-15 over that stretch, accruing six losses.
BERKELEY, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn scheduled to play in the 2022 Cancun Challenge

On Thursday, Jon Rothstein of CollegeHoopsToday reported that Auburn would be in the field for the Cancun Challenge in 2022. Their first matchup will be against Winthrop. The Eagles finished this past season 23-9 and 1st in the Big South. That matchup will take place at Auburn on November 15th prior to the Tigers traveling to Mexico.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Graves
The Spun

Former College Football Player Dead At 60

The Arizona Wildcats family lost a former football standout this week. On Monday, Julius Holt, an ex-Arizona defensive lineman, passed away at the age of 60 the team announced. “Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Julius Holt,” Arizona Football’s verified account said of Holt’s death. “The city...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Oregon Ducks#Tayaahanson#Oregon Ducks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bet Slippin' Podcast: NBA April 7 breakdown

SportsbookWire.com’s Geoff Clark, the host of Bet Slippin’ Podcast, previews two of the NBA’s seven-game betting slate for Thursday, April 7. Toronto Raptors +1.5 (-108) Denver Nuggets -4.5 (-112) Listen as he offers up NBA picks, predictions and best bets around Thursday’s top games and NBA betting...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas basketball is in the mix for top transfer Fardaws Aimaq

Texas’ loss to Purdue in the second round of the NCAA tournament a few weeks ago was the epitome of what the Longhorns struggled with all season. On the offensive side of the ball, Texas often settled for midrange jumpers or threes and didn’t have a post presence that could hang down low. Tre Mitchell was the closest thing the Longhorns had to that, but he took a personal leave of absence and left the team.
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas among top schools for four-star ATH Mikal Harrison-Pilot

The defensive back room has quickly become one that the Longhorns are needing to add to, and the more the better. Texas lost both of their starting safeties and a cornerback from last season, causing them to move players like Kitan Crawford around to help shore up the secondary. They were able to add some depth from the high school ranks in B.J. Allen and Larry Turner-Gooden, but after the 2022 season they will likely lose more.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaylen Brown highlights: Star forward gets 25 points, 7 boards, 4 assists, 4 steals in Bulls blowout

Owner of his 10th game in a row with at least 25 points — the longest such streak in the NBA — Boston Celtics star forward Jaylen Brown continues to rise in the impact he provides his surging Celtics as they close out the second half of their 2021-22 slate of games strong, most recently with a dominant performance against the Chicago Bulls in front of former US President Barack Obama Wednesday night.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Barry Dunning: The ultimate teammate

With the signing of three five-stars, two four-stars, and three players through the Transfer Portal, Arkansas Basketball and head coach Eric Musselman are setting up for future success by winning on the recruiting trail. One of the new additions to the 2022-23 roster will be freshman Barry Dunning, a 6-6 small forward from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. In his senior season, Dunning averaged 25.3 points and 12.9 rebounds, which led him to be named Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Alabama for the second straight season, as well as being named Alabama’s Mr. Basketball. In the...
MOBILE, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

93K+
Followers
141K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy