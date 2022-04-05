Former ASU Sun Devil’s guard Taya Hanson transfers to Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks women’s basketball team has seen departures of many players last week. It’s nice to hear someone is now coming into the program instead of going.

Former Arizona State Sun Devil guard Taya Hanson will be transferring to Oregon, according to reports. As a graduate senior, she”ll have just one season of eligibility.

In this past season, she averaged 8.3 points and almost four rebounds a game. Hanson’s best season came in 2020-21 when she was an all-Pac-12 Honorable Mention as she led ASU in scoring (12.6 ppg), three-pointers (62), steals (1.4 spg) and free throw percentage (84.8), as well as third in rebounding (4.3 rpg) and fourth in assists (1.4 apg).

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Taya Hanson (@tayaahanson)

Oregon will need to fill a number of roster spots as four players have transferred and two more graduated. Look for Ducks coach Kelly Graves to aggressively go through the transfer portal to complement the roster already on campus and the incoming recruiting class.

Contact/Follow us @Ducks_Wire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oregon Ducks news, notes, and opinion.



Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

List

Everything Dan Lanning said following Oregon Ducks' sixth spring practice