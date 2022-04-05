ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctor Strange 2 TV spot seems to confirm a Captain Marvel cameo

By Chris Smith
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness tickets go on sale on Wednesday, and Marvel released a new 30-second TV spot to mark the occasion. The video includes additional footage from the sequel and can be quite misleading if you’re not aware of the many Multiverse of Madness plot leaks. But the new Doctor Strange 2 TV ad also seems to settle any Captain Marvel cameo questions for good.

Before we can explain, you should know that Doctor Strange 2 spoilers might follow below.

Is Captain Marvel in Doctor Strange 2?

Marvel shocked fans with four big revelations when it released the second Doctor Strange 2 trailer during the Super Bowl. All of them concern cameo rumors that Marvel confirmed with the help of new footage and a poster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O3Srz_0f0KgaYz00
Captain Marvel or Iron Man cameo? Image source: Marvel Studios

The most obvious cameo confirmation was Professor X, as we all recognized Patrick Stewart’s iconic voice. The clip also featured Ultron-like drones, implying the superheroes detaining Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in the trailer had help from a Tony Stark variant. Finally, the poster that Marvel released at the time showed us Captain Carter’s (Hayley Atwell) shield from What If…?.

The most controversial Doctor Strange 2 cameo reveal concerned Captain Marvel. That’s because the glowing figure that we saw in the video moved so fast in those scenes that you couldn’t capture a clean screenshot to verify its identity (see above and below).

At the time, there seemed to be three possibilities for the identity of the character. One was Human Torch, which makes sense considering all the Fantastic Four rumors surrounding Doctor Strange 2. The other was Captain Marvel, who rumors say will be a part of Professor X’s Illuminati.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eobdd_0f0KgaYz00
Captain Marvel fighting Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) in Doctor Strange 2 Super Bowl trailer. Image source: Marvel Studios

But it so happens that we had plenty of Tom Cruise rumors at the time, saying the actor will play Iron Man. As a result, fans thought the glowing superhero charging at Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) in the trailer was Superior Iron Man, or the Tony Stark variant in charge of the drones.

The new TV spot

Marvel dropped a new TV ad for Doctor Strange 2 over the weekend, which gives us a better look at the mysterious superhero.

This should put any lingering debates to rest. Given the similarities between Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel uniform and this Captain Marvel, it’s likely that we’re witnessing our best look at the Doctor Strange 2 Captain Marvel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T9A8N_0f0KgaYz00
A better look at Captain Marvel in Doctor Strange 2 tickets preorder announcement TV spot. Image source: Marvel Studios

That’s right; this might be a Captain Marvel variant going binary against Wanda, but it’s not Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel. Well-connected insiders say that Lashana Lynch will reprise her role as Maria Rambeau from Captain Marvel. She will be a Maria variant that became Captain Marvel instead of Carol in a different dimension.

Before the Super Bowl trailer, rumors said that Teyonah Parris would play a Monica Rambeau variant in the movie, and she would be the film’s alternate Captain Marvel.

If that’s not enough, the Doctor Strange 2 IMDb page name-drops Lashana Lynch as one of the surprise actors working on the movie. While the IMDb pages can be altered with misleading information, Lynch’s name stayed in place for months. You will have to look for her stunt double, as the actress isn’t credited, however.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vSGCW_0f0KgaYz00
Still image from the Captain Marvel movie. Image source: Marvel Studios

With all that in mind, it’s unlikely the glowing figure in the TV ad is anyone but Captain Marvel. A Captain Marvel who might face a terrible fate in the upcoming movie.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens on May 6th, with tickets going on sale on Wednesday. Here’s the new TV spot again:

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.

