A new Padres season is on our doorstep. So - how's everyone feeling?. Derek and Darnay take another look at a crowded rotation and how it might shake out. It looked a couple days ago like Eric Hosmer might be on the move, the guys discuss his presence and the team's latest attempt to ship the first baseman. Then they take a big picture look at the club, its offseason, managing expectations, and why we should care a lot less about what happens when they play the Dodgers.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO