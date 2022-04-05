ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KWU women's golf beats Bethany in dual

 2 days ago
Kansas Wesleyan Women's Golf faced the Bethany Swedes in a dual match on Saturday at Salina Country Club and Sunday at Turkey Creek in McPherson. The Coyotes won two of the three best ball matches played on Saturday and won three of the six...

Salina Post

KWU to host Women in Leadership Conference

Women in leadership will be the focus of a conference at Kansas Wesleyan University March 31. The conference, held to recognize Women’s History Month, will include a keynote address by Kim Grossardt, whose career experience consists of executive-level roles at Equity Bank, Pizza Hut, as well as the co-ownership of Grossardt Investments.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

KWU's Watson, Donovan KCAC golfers of the week

Kansas Wesleyan's Trevor Watson (SO/Coffeyville ) and Abby Donovan (FR/Concordia ) have been named as the KCAC men's and women's golfers of the week for their efforts last week. KCAC Player of the Week is selected by conference sports information directors. Trevor Watson finished tied for fourth place in a...
GOLF
Salina Post

Deines earnes KCAC Women's Track Athlete of the Week honors

Kansas Wesleyan's Tabetha Deines (SR/Salina) has been named the KCAC Women's Track and Field Track Athlete of the Week for her efforts last week. The KCAC Player of the Week program is selected by conference sports information directors. Deines finished first in the 800 in a time of 2:13.12, an...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

KWU's Hernandez-Silva, Mansur earn KCAC weekly honors

Kansas Wesleyan's Brianna Hernandez-Silva (JR/Las Vegas, Nev.) and Alexandra Mansur (FR/Henderson, Nev.) have been selected as the KCAC flag football offensive and defensive players of the week, respectively, for their efforts for the Coyotes last week. KCAC Player of the Week is selected by conference sports information directors. Hernandez-Silva once...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Salina Post

KWU's Ware earns KCAC weekly honors in tennis

Kansas Wesleyan's Bryce Ware (FR/Amarillo, Texas) has been selected as the KCAC Men's Tennis Player of the Week for his efforts in matches last week for the Coyotes. The KCAC Player of the Week program is selected by conference sports information directors. Ware was a big part of helping KWU...
AMARILLO, TX
