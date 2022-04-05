ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murder at the gas pump; Hopewell Police identify suspected Wawa killer

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOPEWELL, Va. -- Police have identified a man wanted in connection for murder at the gas pump. Police named Demonte Jones, 25, of Hopewell, as the "suspected offender"...

