ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaukauna, WI

Kaukauna Police Investigating Scene; Say There’s No Risk to Public

By Casey Nelson
WNCY
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Police have been on scene much of the day at a home on Kaukauna’s...

wncy.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man and woman in their 80s found dead as police launch investigation

Police are investigating after the bodies of a man and a woman, both in their 80s, were found inside a house.Norfolk Police said officers were called by the ambulance service to an address in The Warren, Cromer, at 7.18pm on Monday.The force said the man and woman were both found unresponsive.Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Chris Burgess said: “Our investigation is in its early stages; however, we believe that those involved are known to one another and we are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this investigation.”“A police cordon is in place at the property and detectives will carry out further inquiries to establish the full circumstances leading up to this incident.”Police said next of kin have been informed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Romesentinel.com

Utica police investigate shooting in city’s Cornhill district

UTICA — A non-fatal shooting in the Cornhill district very early Friday morning is under investigation, according to the Utica Police Department. No arrests have been made so far. Authorities said a man was walking in the 1500 block of Neilson St. at about 3 a.m. Friday when he...
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kaukauna, WI
Kaukauna, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

2 Friends Missing Since Sunday Found Dead In Vehicle Submerged In Stanislaus River Near Ripon

RIPON (CBS13) – Two Stockton women were found dead in a car that went into the Stanislaus River near the Spring Creek Country Club, authorities say. Ripon police say, on Tuesday, an employee of the country club noticed a vehicle in the river near the southeastern part of the golf course. Alyssa Ros, 23, and Xylona Gama, 22, were at the country club for a wedding on Sunday, but how they ended up in the river is still a mystery. The women were longtime friends from Stockton and had planned to drive back to Modesto where Ros’ father lives after the wedding. But...
RIPON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Wtaq#Fox 11
NBC12

Richmond police investigating shooting on city’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a man was shot on the city’s southside. The shooting happened around 11:43 p.m. Saturday near the 1500 block of Gunn Street. Police say the man was taken to the hospital, he is expected to be ok. Police have not...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Oakland Press

State police investigate baby’s death at Royal Oak Township hotel

Michigan State police are investigating the death of a 2-month-old baby at the Baymont Inn hotel in Royal Oak Township. State police were called to the hotel in the 11000 block of West 8 Mile Road about 9:50 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a baby not breathing. Police troopers...
ROYAL OAK, MI
WDEL 1150AM

Police investigating murder in Dover's Capitol Park

A 33-year-old Dover man is dead after he was shot while in the driver's seat of a vehicle in the Capitol Park neighborhood of Dover Thursday afternoon. Police officials said an unknown man entered the backseat of the car parked on Senator Avenue, demanding the driver's property. At some point...
DOVER, DE
People

Wisconsin Mom Allegedly Strangled Son, 8, Told Husband 'I Don't Know What Happened'

Authorities in Wisconsin say the 41-year-old mother accused of killing her 8-year-old son also tried drowning another child of hers. On Tuesday, Natalia Hitchcock appeared in a Sheboygan courtroom, where prosecutors formally charged her first-degree intentional homicide in the strangulation death of her son, Oliver Hitchcock, as well as attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the alleged attack on her other son.
WISCONSIN STATE
WOLF

Suspect(s) burglarize church, State Police investigate

BARRY TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — State Police are investigating following a burglary at a church in Barry Township, Schuylkill County. On February 24th around 10:30 AM, troopers say Christ's United Lutheran Church was broken into and stolen from, causing damage valued at about $1,500. The suspect(s) stole a...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
CBS News

School superintendent arrested for allegedly lying about sending threats to local police chief candidate

A Massachusetts school superintendent is facing a federal charge for allegedly lying to officials about sending nearly 100 threatening text messages to a candidate for chief of police, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday. According to a criminal complaint, Chicopee Superintendent Lynn Clark, 51, allegedly sent the messages to a candidate seeking to become the town's chief of police, causing them to drop out of contention.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy