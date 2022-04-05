ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, KS

Kansas woman,10-year-old dead after 2-vehicle crash

Little Apple Post
Little Apple Post
 2 days ago

BROWN COUNTY—Two people died in an accident just before 7a.m. Tuesday in Brown County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Chevy...

littleapplepost.com

Related
Little Apple Post

Former KHP trooper charged after dog found dead with trauma

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (AP) — A former southwest Missouri sheriff's deputy who also once worked as a Kansas State Trooper faces animal abuse charges after his girlfriend's dog died of injuries that included fractured ribs and a liver laceration. The preliminary hearing for 24-year-old Zachary Cook, of Mount Vernon,...
HAYS, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report April 5

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. RICHARD ARON LOWERY, 24, Manhattan, Probation Violation and Failure to Appear; Bond $3500. JOSEPH MARCEL PETIT, 28, Manhattan, Failure to Appear; Bond $408...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Police investigate burglary at Kansas funeral home

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary that occurred at Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, 800 Kansas Avenue in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The crime occurred on Friday night. Cash and coins were taken. Police released no additional details early Monday.
ATCHISON, KS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Little Apple Post

81-year-old Kan. man arrested after violence at middle school

FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man after an incident at an elementary school in Garden City. On Monday, police were dispatched to Florence Wilson Elementary, 1709 Labrador Boulevard in Garden City for criminal damage that just occurred. Officers were notified that a man slashed a tire in front of the school.
GARDEN CITY, KS
CBS DFW

1 dead after road rage shooting in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- One person is dead following a road rage shooting in Fort Worth Wednesday, police said.On April 6, officers were sent to a shooting call on the 1400 block of South Freeway Service Road.When they arrived, police found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers said they also located another man who remained at the scene.Detectives determined there was a road rage incident between the victim and suspect just before the shooting on I-35.The victim -- who has not been identified at this time -- was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive his injuries, police said.No arrest has been made at this time and this investigation remains ongoing.
FORT WORTH, TX
Little Apple Post

KCPD: Drive-by shooting at officers during traffic stop

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Someone fired a gun at Kansas City officers who were conducting a traffic stop, but no one was injured in the shooting, police said. The shooting happened around 11 a.m. Monday along Denver Avenue as officers were checking a car, television station WDAF reported. Police spokesman, Sgt. Jake Becchina, said a gray car pulled up at an intersection near the traffic stop, and someone in the car fired a shot toward officers. The car then fled.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Little Apple Post

Police ID Kansas man whose body was found in river

Police have released the name of the Salina man whose body was found in the Smoky Hill River on Saturday. Now they seek the public's help. Following is a statement released Wednesday by the Salina Police Department. The body located in the Smoky Hill River on April 2, 2022, has...
SALINA, KS
Little Apple Post

Silver Alert canceled; missing Kan. woman found safe

CRAWFORD COUNTY – The Pittsburg Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Pittsburg woman. The whereabouts of Betty Hathaway, 81, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate her. She was last seen this morning at 7:45am.
PITTSBURG, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Community Policy