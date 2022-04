Erik ten Hag is said to be a 'huge' admirer of Ruben Neves and will make him one of his number one transfer targets if he gets the job at Manchester United, say reports. The 52-year-old Ajax manager impressed United officials when he was interviewed for the role last week, according to The Times. They claim the club believe he would 'fit well into their structure' if he was appointed.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO