Who is Kristin Cavallari dating now?

By Jennifer Roback
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
KRISTIN Cavallari has dated a series of high-profile men, from reality stars to athletes.

In April 2022, she made headlines after she was caught with a Bachelorette alum, and now fans want to know what her relationship status is.

Kristin Cavallari is an American television personality star Credit: Getty

On April 4, 2022, Cavallari was spotted making out with The Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron, following her divorce from NFL player Jay Cutler.

According to TMZ, Cavallari and Cameron were on set shooting photos for a new Uncommon James jewelry campaign.

She reportedly asked him "to be a part of the shoot last month after appearing on a talk show together," TMZ adds.

Despite being caught kissing, at this time, it remains unclear if the two are in a relationship.

In August 2021, it was revealed that Cavallari had started a new relationship with country singer Chase Rice.

A source told TMZ at the time that they had been dating for two months and were keeping this "pretty low-key and casual."

However, in October 2021, People reported that Kristin was referring to herself as single.

In August 2021 Cavallari also sparked dating rumors with Brody Jenner after she made a surprise return to The Hills in season two of the reboot New Beginnings.

Cavallari and Brody have a long history, as they previously dated when she was 18 and had an on-again-off-again romance in 2006 during their first time on The Hills.

Brody went on to marry Kaitlynn Carter, though the couple split in August 2019.

Does Kristin Cavallari have kids?

Cavallari shares sons Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 7, and daughter Saylor, 6, with her ex-husband.

After being together for a decade, Cavallari and her former football player husband filed for divorce in April 2020.

According to reports, Kristin Cavallari was dating country singer Chase Rice in 2021 Credit: Redferns

The reality star said it was “the hardest decision” she ever made.

She claimed that they kept their problems in private when filming her show, Very Cavallari, to protect their children from seeing their marital issues on TV.

Since their divorce, the former couple has maintained a civil relationship and now co-parent the three children.

