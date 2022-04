Denton County reached a positive benchmark in the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday when it had no COVID-19 patients in any ICUs in the county. During Tuesday’s Denton County Commissioners Court meeting, Denton County Public Health Director Dr. Matt Richardson shared an update on more positive hospitalization trends and the current state of the pandemic. The decline of COVID-19 continues, with only 1.2 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 residents, according to DCPH data. The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the county is at its lowest point in the pandemic, and the case positivity rate remains very low.

DENTON COUNTY, TX ・ 16 DAYS AGO