‘Fix My Flip’ Host Page Turner Loves Her California Home With a Stunning View! Tour Her House

By Samantha Agate
Closer Weekly
 2 days ago
Fix My Flip host Page Turner always brings her real estate expertise to her hit HGTV series to help others flip their homes. The television personality never fails to amaze viewers with her impeccable taste and bright personality. The same is the case for her own California home, full of beautiful decor.

Page launched her career on HGTV while starring on the series Flip or Flop Nashville with her ex, DeRon Jenkins. The Rock the Block judge enjoyed living in Music City for 20 years but decided to return to her native California for a new chapter and a new series.

​​”Nashville, I always say, grew me as a woman,” she told HGTV in March 2022. “I moved there when I was 27. I left when I was 46. That’s where I raised my family and watched my girls grow into these amazing women. I give a lot of that credit to Nashville and the support and stability that it gave me as a single mom and small-business owner.”

Page is a mom to three daughters, Zaire, Qai and Quincy, who all grew up and graduated from college as their mom became a popular personality on the home design network. In an interview with Realtor.com in March 2022, the businesswoman shared that her favorite feature in her own home is “a fabulous bathroom,” something she started to appreciate more once her kids grew up.

“All my children have graduated from college, so where I once would have said an open concept with a great kitchen and a huge pantry, that has changed to: I love my bathroom so much!” she explained. “One that’s nice and bright and airy and open is what I want and would need to have. I just like to come home and soak. Some people are getting rid of tubs in home renovations, but it’s my favorite feature.”

Fix My Flip began airing its first season in March 2022 and became an instant hit. Since then, Page has continued to share glimpses into her home on social media while promoting her show.

Keep scrolling to take a tour of Page’s beautiful home.

IN THIS ARTICLE
