Allison Herren Lee will step down as a commissioner at the Securities and Exchange Commission. The announcement comes exactly one year after Lee — as acting chair — declared that climate change disclosures would be a priority for the agency. In doing so, Lee, who was appointed to fill a Democratic seat on the commission by President Donald Trump in 2019, paved the way for her successor, Gary Gensler, who took over in April. The commission will hold a vote on proposed environmental disclosure rules next week.

POLITICS ・ 23 DAYS AGO