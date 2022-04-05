Nurse indicted in Forsyth County inmate's death

A second inmate in a month has died at the Franklin County jail. An autopsy was being conducted Tuesday after a 42-year-old Othello woman was found dead in her cell in the Pasco jail last week. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner is trying to determine why Faviola Valenzuela died on...
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Forsyth County grand jury did not indict five former detention officers on Monday who were accused of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the December 2019 death of John Neville at the Forsyth County Jail, according to the Forysth County District Attorney’s office. Court documents obtained by FOX8 show that […]
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An inmate at the Allen County Jail found unresponsive in his cell and transported to a local hospital died March 16. The death of Tanner Matthew Henderson, 29, of Fort Wayne was confirmed by the Allen County Coroner Tuesday. The cause and manner of his death are pending, the coroner’s office said.
Durham, N.C. — A Durham grand jury indicted a 21-year-old man on charges of murder and attempted murder for the shooting on an SUV that killed two people and left four others, all under 18, injured. Police are asking for help to find Keon Rayquan Beal, and anyone with...
A Georgia teacher has been suspended after an altercation with a student who brought a gun to school in August 2021. The disciplinary action stems from when former Coach Kenneth Miller said he received a video showing guns on Tri-Cities High School grounds, in East Point, according to WSB. On...
A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
Warsaw, N.C. — The Warsaw Police Department on Monday shared photos of a couple believed to be connected to the injury of a 1-year-old child. Police said Barry Andrew McGee (known as Hothead McGee) and Leanna Nicole Gurganus were involved in a domestic incident on Thursday, March 17. According...
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man for filming and participating in sexual acts with dogs, and a Stokes County woman has been charged with crimes against nature. Deputies say that received a tip that a Forsyth County man was using a phone messaging app to […]
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 35-year-old woman has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for running over her husband with a vehicle in Norfolk, leaving him in a coma with critical injuries that eventually led to his death 15 months later. Bashirah Shamirah Tripp, a Portsmouth resident, appeared...
Wayne County deputies say a man found beside his burning car was murdered. Firefighters were called to the fire early Saturday morning just off Highway 111, where they found the body of Wayne Fields lying face down on the ground. His family is struggling to make sense of what happened.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editors note: The video above is from a previous story about the family looking for answers after a man was killed in a hit-and-run accident. The Winston-Salem Police Department is searching for the person responsible for hitting and killing a 61-year-old man in December 2021. Officers...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies were in the right place at the right time to help an Alamance County woman. On Tuesday, patrol deputies were parked at Five Points Grocery north of Burlington, observing traffic. While they were there, they saw a white car driving on NC 62. As the car passed by, they […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men were arrested after a chase that shut down a busy highway in Forsyth County, and police believe one is connected to the shooting of a firefighter. Police identified Keon Rush, 18, as a suspect in the shooting incident at Kermit’s in Winston-Salem. Police say he was driving the […]
A Tri-Cities mother of four teen children and her boyfriend were named Tuesday as the victims of Sunday’s violent wreck in Kennewick. Tressica Garza, 38, and Wayne Judd, 45, were driving east on Gage Boulevard when a minivan ran a red light, said Kennewick police. The van was speeding...
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department has made a possible connection in a missing person case dating back to 2006. Dedrick Bernard Smith, 26, went missing on Oct. 4, 2006, with the last known contact being a phone conversation that happened earlier that day. Winston-Salem police were alerted by a search and recovery […]
Comments / 1