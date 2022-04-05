ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natalie Chaidez Signs Overall Deal With Warner Bros Television

By Rosy Cordero
EXCLUSIVE: Natalie Chaidez ( The Flight Attendant , Queen of the South ) has signed an exclusive, multi-year deal with Warner Bros Television. As part of the deal, she will develop and create original programming via WBTV for all platforms.

The news arrives ahead of HBO Max ’s Season 2 premiere of The Flight Attendant on April 21, marking Chaidez’s debut as series executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Steve Yockey.

Chaidez is a veteran creator, executive producer and showrunner who works in both television and features. Prior to joining The Flight Attendant , she served as executive producer and writer on USA Network’s crime drama Queen of the South .

She previously created and executive produced the Syfy drama series Hunters . Her additional TV writing and producing credits include 12 Monkeys , In Plain Sight , Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles , Heroes , Judging Amy and New York Undercover among many others.

She was nominated for an Emmy and WGA Award for her work on Heroes .

Most recently, Chaidez received a pilot order from Freeform for the coming-of-age story AZNBBGRL , a collaboration with Dinh Thai.

She is repped by CAA, Circle of Confusion, and attorney Peter Sample.

