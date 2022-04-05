City Recognized Local Volunteer Heroes and National Service Leaders

PHILADELPHIA — On Monday, April 4, the City held the 10th annual Mayor’s Day of Service Recognition Awards Ceremony, in which Mayor Kenney recognized Philadelphia volunteers and national service members who have made a positive impact in their communities. The award ceremony was broadcast out for at-home viewers and led by the City’s Office of Civic Engagement and Volunteer Service (MOCEVS).

“The Mayor’s Day of Service Recognition is meant to celebrate this year’s award recipients and all who give the gift of their time and effort through local and national service throughout the year. I want to acknowledge the time, effort, and dedication of every single person who gave back in service, especially those who supported our City’s COVID-19 recovery and vaccination efforts,” said Mayor Kenney. “This is why today, I’m pleased to recognize these exceptional Philadelphia volunteers and national service members, who work tirelessly to make their communities better.”

For this year’s event, MOCEVS received over 200 nominations that highlight the incredible work and service that takes place in Philadelphia. Each nomination shared the story of an individual who has given back to their community, made a positive impact, and affected change in others. “This high number of nominations speaks so much to the spirit of volunteerism and service within our city. Thank you to everyone who submitted a nomination, elevating the service heroes in your lives and communities,” said Romana-Lee Akiyama, Director of the Office of Public Engagement.

Volunteers were nominated by family, friends, and members of the public in five award categories: Mayor’s Philly Hero Award, Mayor’s Youth Hero Award (age 18 and under), Mayor’s Distinguished National Service Award, Mayor’s Distinguished National Service Alumni Award, and the Greater Philadelphia Corporate Volunteer Council’s Distinguished Corporate Volunteer and Distinguished Corporate Skills-Based Volunteer.

In celebration of the 10th annual Mayor’s Day of Service Recognition, MOCEVS introduced a new award category – the Chief Service Officer Award. This new award recognizes Philadelphians who have made unique contributions to the city through collaborative service.

“Today’s event is truly a culmination of all of the work that happens in the Mayor’s Office of Civic Engagement and Volunteer Service. This is our opportunity to honor some of our unsung heroes of the service community,“ said Amanda Gamble, Chief Service Officer for the City of Philadelphia. “We hope that you walk away feeling inspired to show up and participate in your community in a way that speaks to you.”

The City of Philadelphia congratulates the winners of these awards.

2022 Honorees:

The Mayor’s Philly Hero Award recognizes Philadelphians who have made an impact in their communities.

Dr. Michelle Nelson is the founder of The Mama-Tee Community Fridge Project. She holds a Ph.D. in Educational Psychology and has over 15 years of experience as an elementary school teacher and curriculum writer. The Mama-Tee Community Fridge Project was awarded The 2021 PEOPLE Magazine Kindness Award and has been featured in several news outlets. Dr. Nelson was a guest professor at Temple University where she spoke about the importance of focusing on “people first ” when it comes to planning and developing a neighborhood.

The Mayor’s Youth Hero Award (age 18 and under), honors youth who have made an impact in their communities through service.

Aisha Morales is currently attending college at Thomas Jefferson University, majoring in Pre-Nursing. She plans to become a Pediatric Nurse and continue to help those in need. Aisha has volunteered with El Concilio and will continue to do so this summer. Aisha is motivated by a desire to create a better foundation for the next generation.

The Mayor’s Distinguished National Service Award recognizes individuals currently serving in AmeriCorps or Senior Corps programs.

Jada D. Washington is a member of PowerCorpsPHL AmeriCorps. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Jada has been volunteering since the age of 14 years old. Before joining PowerCorps PHL, she had volunteered over 600 hours across multiple organizations ranging in cause areas from Get Put the Vote, youth literacy, hunger, and beautification efforts. Jada’s goal is to give back by creating new opportunities for Philadelphians in residency as well as entertainment and stress relief.

The Mayor’s Award for Distinguished National Service Alumni is awarded to alumni of national service programs who have continued to lead a life of service.

Carlos Acosta was born in Ecuador and came to Philadelphia with his family at the age of five. Carlos has been serving the community through Kensington Soccer Club (KSC) since 2010, beginning as a student and soccer player. After graduating, he enrolled in the Up2US Sports AmeriCorps Program and served as a coach for 3 years. He continued his work with KSC and is now their Director of Programs. Carlos has trained hundreds of youth through a trauma-informed lens and uses his bilingual skills to make the programming more accessible to Spanish-speaking youth and families.

The Greater Philadelphia Corporate Volunteer Council’s Distinguished Corporate Volunteer recognizes corporate employee volunteers.

Courtney Allen grew up in an underserved community. As a first-generation college graduate, who has a master’s degree in engineering from Drexel, he knows firsthand the impact that a career in a STEM field can have on an individual, their family, and their community. That’s why Courtney is committed to service as the Vice President of the board and volunteers for the Young Men & Women In Charge (YMWIC) a Non-Profit that specializes in introducing children from underserved communities to careers in STEM. Courtney is also a proud employee of PECO, a company that is equally committed to supporting its customers and communities. Through Courtney’s work, the YMWIC and PECO have been able to foster a relationship that has led to volunteer support, job shadowing, internships, full-time employment, and scholarship contributions.

The new Chief Service Officer Award recognizes Philadelphians who have made unique contributions to the city through collaborative service.

Anna Perng co-founded Chinatown Disability Advocacy Project in 2015 after becoming a parent to two children with disabilities. The Chinatown Disability Advocacy Project is a coalition of disabled immigrants, families, and change-makers advocating for language access, disability justice, and inclusion. She later teamed up with Philadelphia Parks and Recreation to launch the Inclusion Workgroup, and proudly served on Philadelphia Mayor’s Commission on People with Disabilities. Last year, the Biden Harris Administration appointed Anna to serve as Special Assistant at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Community Living.

A recording of the awards ceremony can be found here.