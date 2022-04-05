Ring in Easter and Passover With These Tasty Local Specials

A simple stew of bacon, sausages, onions, and potatoes, Dublin Coddle is braised slowly in the oven to create a hearty dish with few ingredients. The word coddle dates to the 13th century, and may come from the French word caudle, a boiled drink for invalids. Irish cooks made coddle to use up leftover meat before Friday, when meat was off the menu for Catholics. Though the dish is called Dublin Coddle, it's more of a rustic, country-style pot with a multitude of variations. Since Irish cuts of meat are different from ours, sorting out what to use from an American supermarket is challenging. Bacon rashers, streaky bacon, and large Irish sausages are hard to find here. The bacon in the Irish dish would be made from cured, but not smoked, pork, akin to thick slices of pancetta. This version uses smokier thick-cut bacon, easiest to find, and large fresh pork sausages, perhaps labeled bratwurst. First cook the bacon and sausages to give them some color, pour off the fat, and layer them in an ovenproof dish with onions, potatoes, and stock. Sop up the juices with soda bread and raise a glass to your Irish grandparents, real or imagined.

