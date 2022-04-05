ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Bowlsby will step down as Big 12 commissioner later this year

By Matt Murschel, Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago

After guiding the Big 12 Conference through another tumultuous round of realignment by adding four new member schools, including UCF, Bob Bowlsby is stepping down as commissioner sometime later this year.

Bowlsby, 70, has overseen the conference since 2012 after spending time as athletics director at Northern Iowa, Iowa and Stanford.

“The Big 12 will soon bring in our four new members and negotiate a new grant of rights and media rights agreements. I truly believe the Big 12 and our member institutions are in a strong position now and as we look into the future,” Bowlsby said in a statement. “As such, this is an appropriate time for me to step away from the Commissioner’s role so that the next leader of the Conference can take the reins on these significant matters that will come to the forefront before the end of the term of my employment agreement in 2025 to set the stage for the Big 12′s future ongoing success.”

Bowlsby oversaw the Big 12′s transformation into one of the five autonomous conferences that comprised the Power Five. He helped save the league from collapse, including in 2012 with the addition of member schools TCU and West Virginia, following the departure of member schools Colorado, Nebraska, Missouri and Texas A&M.

He got the remaining schools to sign a grant of rights following those moves that provided stability for the conference for a decade. He also added four new members with the addition of UCF, Cincinnati, Houston and BYU after Texas and Oklahoma announced they were leaving for the SEC by 2025.

Bowlsby also served as a member of the United States Olympic Committee (2007-14), the NCAA Men’s Basketball Committee and chair of the Football Oversight Committee.

The Big 12 is hiring an executive search firm to help with an extensive national search for a new commissioner that should begin in the next few weeks.

Bowlsby is the longest-tenured commissioner among the Power Five conferences and the third commissioner to step down in the past year, joining Larry Scott (Pac-12) and John Swofford (ACC). The Big Ten also hired a new commissioner in 2020, with Kevin Warren replacing Jim Delany.

“I have been honored to serve the Big 12 Conference membership, and I am tremendously proud of the incredible professionals in the Conference office and in the extraordinary coaches and athletics departments of our member institutions with whom I have worked to serve the student-athletes who participate in our member’s sports programs,” said Bowlsby.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel .

