UCF’s Gus Malzahn OK after automobile accident in Auburn

UCF coach Gus Malzahn was involved in an automobile accident Monday night in Auburn, Ala., a UCF athletics spokesperson confirmed to the Orlando Sentinel on Tuesday afternoon.

Malzahn was not injured in the accident, the spokesperson said.

Malzahn had traveled to Auburn on Monday to be with his wife, Kristi, to assist her mother. Kristi Malzahn’s father, Wesley Otwell, died two weeks ago at 75, she shared on Facebook.

Brian Stultz of AuburnSports.com was the first to report the incident, citing multiple sources. Another man involved in the crash was lifted away in a helicopter, Stultz reported.

The Knights held their ninth practice of spring camp Tuesday morning. UCF offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey and two players met with reporters following practice as scheduled.

The Malzahn family has been through a lot this past year.

In October, their daughter Kenzie Stander, who lives in Birmingham, Alabama, gave birth to her first child. Stander was readmitted to the hospital due to complications but eventually was stable and doing well, UCF said in a statement at the time .

The next month, Malzahn revealed that he fractured his tibia in his lower right leg during a home contest against Tulane. Malzahn had to use crutches for six weeks and coached from an elevated platform.

In January, Kristi Malzahn spent two weeks at Orlando Regional Medical Center with an infection. Gus was away from the program to be by his wife’s side in the local hospital.

Kristi eventually returned home but the frightening experience changed Gus’ outlook and perspective on life, the UCF coach recently told Orlando Sentinel columnist Mike Bianchi.

