ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prospect, TN

New Prospect Elementary to Dismiss Thursday at 1:30

radio7media.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW PROSPECT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WILL DISMISS THURSDAY AT 1:30 AS FRIENDS AND...

www.radio7media.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMDT.com

Local elementary school laying groundwork for new courtyard

BRIDGEVILLE, DE. – The Phillis Wheatley Elementary School has gotten started on a major outdoor upgrade. Wednesday faculty, parents, and students of the Conservation Club got their hands dirty creating what will become an herb garden, a simulation pond, and more for the school’s new courtyard. The goal...
BRIDGEVILLE, DE
KTVZ

New principal chosen for Silver Rail Elementary School

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Steven Cook announced Friday the hiring of Megan Filiault (pronounced fill-ee-oh) to serve as the next principal at Silver Rail Elementary School. “Megan Filiault’s values and experiences are a wonderful match for the Silver Rail community, where she will bring a spirit...
BEND, OR
WKYT 27

Ky. teacher resigns after controversy over message on classroom board

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An Estill County teacher has resigned after writing a message on his classroom board. Tyler Morgan was a music teacher at West Irvine Intermediate School, which teaches third through fifth grade students. He posted a photo of the message on his Facebook page. It reads, “You are free to be yourself with me. You matter.” The message included a rainbow flag and rainbow colors:
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Prospect, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
WTRF- 7News

Middle and High School students stop school bus from crashing

Fourteen middle and high school students worked together to stop their school bus from crashing after they noticed their driver was suffering a medical event. According to WCHS, the Topsham Police Department reported that the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. when two students noticed their school bus driver was being more and more incapacitated. Two […]
HIGH SCHOOL
Tennessee Lookout

Ford Motor expresses concern about Mason

Ford Motor Company officials are in communication with the Tennessee Comptroller about its financial takeover plans for Mason, Tenn., a small majority Black town located less than five miles from the automaker’s new electric vehicle plant, a company spokesman said Friday. However, Virginia Rivers — Mason’s Vice Mayor — said no one with Ford has […] The post Ford Motor expresses concern about Mason appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MASON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School
KXRM

New Pickleball courts coming to Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Construction is underway on new pickleball courts at Mineral Palace Park. In a Facebook post on Monday, Pueblo Parks and Recreation announced that the new pickleball courts are well underway and their summer pickleball program is returning this summer. Parks and Recreation will begin offering pickleball lessons in June, and they will […]
PUEBLO, CO
Kankakee Daily Journal

New superintendent slated for St. George Elementary

BOURBONNAIS — St. George School District 258 will have a new superintendent starting July 1. Jay Smith, currently the superintendent and principal of Gifford Grade School in Champaign County, will take the reins from interim Superintendent Gary Miller. Miller is a former superintendent of Momence. He retired in 2017...
BOURBONNAIS, IL
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Hatley Elementary School introduces new art class

HATLEY – Hatley Elementary School was the recipient of an Art for Kids grant through the Home Depot Foundation last year, giving students another way to tap into their creative outlets. The grant totaled $2,683 and was made possible, in part, through the efforts of instructor Darla Knoll. Hatley...
HATLEY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WSYM FOX 47

The Ovid-Elsie School District in full-on turf war

Signs that read "Stop the Turf" can be found in yards across Ovid and Elsie, including in front of Roy Nethaway's business in downtown Ovid. Nethaway, a father of five, has spent most of his life there. He thinks there are better ways for the school district to use the money.
OVID, MI
KTAL

Scholar athlete is the pride of Linwood Charter School

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A young woman in Shreveport is making her school and family proud. She’s top in her class and stays busy with sports. Amari Anderson Batts is an eighth-grader at Linwood Public Charter School. Scoring the highest on LEAP tests and taking advanced classes. Her principal said she’s so good in school that they made her into a student helper where she’s pulled out of class to help teachers with younger students.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WKRG News 5

Destin High hosting foolish 5k April 9

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin High School is nearing the end of its first year of operation and hosting a 5k run Saturday, April 9. The route will start and end at Destin high school on Commons Drive. Registration is $30 for adults and $20 for students. A packet pick-up will be Friday evening at […]
DESTIN, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy