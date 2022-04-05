ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut legislative committee votes for tax cuts, child credits; Lamont noncommittal on new child credit

By Christopher Keating, Hartford Courant
 2 days ago
HARTFORD, CT- 07.31.2017 - SENATE VOTE - Senator John Fanfara and Senator Joan Hartley discuss before the Senate vote at the Capitol building in Hartford, Connecticut, July 31, 2017. The Connecticut State Senate meets today to vote on a concession deal worth $1.57 billion. MONICA JORGE | mjorge@courant.com Monica Jorge/Hartford Courant/TNS

With the state having its largest budget surplus in years, the tax-writing finance committee voted Tuesday for tax cuts to help families with children.

The committee voted for increasing the state earned income tax credit, which is targeted specifically to provide a strong economic boost for the working poor. The credit would increase to 41.5%, starting for the current 2022 calendar year.

In addition, the committee voted to create a Connecticut child tax credit for the first time that would provide a maximum of $600 per year for up to three children. The credit would be available for single parents earning up to $100,000 per year and married couples earning up to $200,000, but the final deal still needs to be approved by the full legislature.

Democrats hailed the ideas, while many Republicans were opposed. State representatives Stephen Meskers of Greenwich, Kerry Wood of Rocky Hill and Christopher Ziogas of Bristol, who are fiscally conservative Democrats, voted with Republicans against the bills.

“I have concerns about this — largely because of the fiscal note,’' said Rep. Holly Cheeseman of East Lyme, who voted against the earned income tax credit. “I think we need to look at a more holistic approach to make Connecticut an affordable state to live.’'

For years, Connecticut did not have a state earned income credit as Republicans and several governors were strongly opposed. But that changed in 2011 under then-Gov. Dannel P. Malloy. The percentage, which is based on the federal credit, has fluctuated up and down through the years, following the state’s fiscal fortunes in good times and bad.

Currently, the state budget is awash in cash when compared to the difficult previous years. The surplus is projected at $1.5 billion for the current fiscal year and more than $1 billion next year. But some lawmakers cautioned that the state could again face difficult times with projected deficits when the federal stimulus money largely runs out in the 2024 fiscal year after being approved during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Final decisions on the state’s proposed $24.2 billion annual budget and tax package are not expected until near the end of the legislative session on May 4. Lawmakers traditionally wait until learning the results of the state income tax returns, which are due this year on April 18. All decisions are subject to approval by the state House of Representatives, Senate, and Gov. Ned Lamont.

Lamont, a fiscal moderate who has blocked increased taxes on the rich, was noncommittal about creating the child tax credit.

“Well, you can’t do everything,’' Lamont told reporters Tuesday. “The legislature, in their wisdom, has a spending cap, and there also is a cap in terms of how much tax cuts you can do. That’s under federal law. If people want to do a child tax credit, you’ve got to be very clear. Maybe you don’t want to do a property tax cut or you don’t want to do the car tax or earned income tax credit. Our proposals are on the table.’'

Those plans include cutting the car tax in higher-mill-rate towns, but not in wealthier communities like Greenwich, New Canaan, and Darien. Lamont is also calling for reimbursing municipalities for cutting the tax on 1.7 million cars and trucks, which officials said translates into 77% of vehicles statewide. Overall, the $160 million plan would help drivers in 103 of the 169 towns.

The Democratic-controlled committee also voted to create an Infant and Toddler Early Care and Family Support Initiative. Democrats said the program would not require a spending or tax increase because it would be funded by reallocating already existing funds that would grow from $321 million in the 2024 fiscal year to $452 million in the 2026 fiscal year. Among other things, the money would allow childcare providers to hire more workers and pay them more in order to attract better candidates.

Rep. Sean Scanlon, a Guilford Democrat who co-chairs the finance committee, has spearheaded the efforts around increasing childcare and expanding tax credits.

“If not now, when? If not this, how?’' Scanlon asked. “It’s unaffordable for the parents to afford the childcare.’'

But Republicans were highly skeptical about the short-term and long-term costs.

“I am 100% in support of ways we can address this,’' Cheeseman said, adding that she was still concerned about the bill. “We know too often that we create programs that are unsustainable.’'

Cheeseman noted that Lamont is currently supporting $300 million for union contracts, including $140 million in bonuses of $3,500 each. The package is designed to encourage some older employees from leaving state service on June 30 because pension and health benefits will be changing for those who stay into the new fiscal year on July 1.

“How much child care could that buy?’' Cheeseman asked. “I cannot in good conscience ... support this bill today.’'

But Sen. John Fonfara, a Hartford Democrat, said the bill was similar to other measures on investing in Connecticut. Too many young children, he said, “often start off two or three years behind before they walk in on the first day of kindergarten. ... It’s not a tax increase, and it’s not a spending cut or a service cut.’'

When he joined the state Senate 25 years ago, Fonfara said he was shown by educators on the differences between children who had pre-kindergarten schooling and those who did not.

“Twenty five years later, we know this problem exists,’' Fonfara said.

Speaking as a parent with a growing family, Scanlon said he and his colleagues are making “an attempt to solve a really big problem that is a crisis’' across the state.

“For so many people out there, it is the greatest thing they will ever do,’' Scanlon said of parenthood. “If we’re here to do anything, hopefully it is to help children.’'

The committee also approved one of the most high-profile bills of the session — creating a child tax credit for the first time in the state. The measure would cost an estimated $300 million loss in revenue to state coffers, lawmakers said.

Lawmakers called for a maximum credit of $600 per year per child for as many as three children under the age of 17 — meaning that a family could receive a maximum reduction of $1,800 per year on their state income taxes. The measure would impact an estimated 853,000 children in the state.

Single mothers and fathers earning up to $100,000 per year would be eligible for the credit, along with families earning up to $200,000 per year.

Scanlon said three states offer their own child tax credit, including California and New York.

Republicans were split on the tax credit, while moderate Democrats Meskers, Wood, and Ziogas voted against the credit. Cheeseman voted in favor, despite saying the committee’s agenda was packed Tuesday with “lots of feel-good stuff’' that will be subject to further approval in the coming month.

Christopher Keating can be reached at ckeating@courant.com

