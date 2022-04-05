Joe Biden Stops Short of Cancelling Student Loans as Pressure Mounts
Nearly 100 Democrats previously called on Biden to extend the student loan moratorium to at least the end of...www.newsweek.com
Nearly 100 Democrats previously called on Biden to extend the student loan moratorium to at least the end of...www.newsweek.com
shouldn't cancel any student loans, how about make the interest rate 1%. Nothing is free and if you take a loan out you should have to pay it back. I'm still paying my back
Keep your promise Biden. During your campaign you promised to all college students. Student loan forgiveness. Just a scam to get college votes
Loan forgiveness is out of the question. They've already pushed payments back. Interest has always been the problem so lower that but if you sign by the X...you pay. Nobody knew there was going to be a pandemic and knew they owed the money. Pay it. Most of the positions that qualify for loan forgiveness worked through the pandemic. The article said they used the money they would have used for loan payments to pay other bills. I bet the % of those that did that is very low and even if it's higher than I think then... you're welcome. NOTHING is free.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 63