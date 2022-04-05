ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Biden Stops Short of Cancelling Student Loans as Pressure Mounts

By Thomas Kika
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cathie Sucher
1d ago

shouldn't cancel any student loans, how about make the interest rate 1%. Nothing is free and if you take a loan out you should have to pay it back. I'm still paying my back

Reply(2)
23
WILLIAM DEE THOMPSON
1d ago

Keep your promise Biden. During your campaign you promised to all college students. Student loan forgiveness. Just a scam to get college votes

Reply(1)
18
Yvonne H
1d ago

Loan forgiveness is out of the question. They've already pushed payments back. Interest has always been the problem so lower that but if you sign by the X...you pay. Nobody knew there was going to be a pandemic and knew they owed the money. Pay it. Most of the positions that qualify for loan forgiveness worked through the pandemic. The article said they used the money they would have used for loan payments to pay other bills. I bet the % of those that did that is very low and even if it's higher than I think then... you're welcome. NOTHING is free.

Reply(2)
9
CNET

Navient Student Loans Have Moved to Aidvantage. But When Are Payments Due?

Federal student loan repayments have remained paused for nearly two years, since the start of the pandemic. During this time, Navient, formerly one of the largest student loan servicing companies in the US, transferred its caseload of 5.6 million student loans to Maximus, a global administrator of government programs. Maximus is a federal student loan servicer and manages Navient's former student loans under the name Aidvantage.
EDUCATION
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus update: IRS is making Americans pay back $2,000

Stimulus direct aid payments to Americans were crucial during the coronavirus pandemic. There has been ample criticism of the stimulus payments that went out between April 2020 and March 2021. New stimulus payments are being considered by Congress now. Now, for another stimulus update that will impact hundreds-of-thousands of taxpayers.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

White House says it has now exhausted all funds to get all Americans a fourth COVID vaccine and call on Congress again to pass the $15billion spending bill

President Joe Biden's administration has run out of money to buy a fourth dose of the covid vaccine for all Americans, a new report said on Tuesday. The administration has enough doses to cover a fourth shot for Americans age 65 and older as well as the initial regimen for children under age 5 if those shots are approved, officials told The Washington Post.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Motley Fool

Democrats Unveil Plan for New Quarterly Stimulus Checks

With gas prices rising, Democrats want to provide quarterly stimulus payments. Income limits for receiving stimulus money would mirror those of last year's checks. On March 10, a group of Democrats introduced legislation that would provide more stimulus money for Americans. Like the payments authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021, these payments would likely go directly into American's bank accounts. The money would be sent out quarterly, aiming to help people cope with rising gas costs.
INCOME TAX
iheart.com

100,000 Student Loan Borrowers Now Eligible For Complete Debt Cancellation

The cancellation applies to borrowers who were impacted by the changes the DOE made to the Public Servant Student Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program in 2021. According to reports, these borrowers would cancel about $6.2 billion of the more than $1.61 trillion currently owed by American student loan borrowers –– a disproportionate amount of whom are Black and Black women.
EDUCATION
The Independent

More than half of American voters don’t believe Biden will make a run for re-election

Nearly half of Americans surveyed in a recent Wall Street Journal poll believe that US President Joe Biden will not seek re-election in 2024.In the survey, the Wall Street Journal reported that 52 per cent of respondents said they don’t think Mr Biden will make an attempt at being re-elected in November 2024, compared with the 29 per cent who believed the contrary.Nineteen per cent indicated that they were undecided about whether they thought the 79-year-old leader would pursue re-election.When drilled down to just registered Democrat voters in the survey, however, the scales tipped in the current president’s favour.Forty-one...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
