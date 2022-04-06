Rain, clouds develop overnight into Wednesday morning

Rain and cloudy conditions will develop overnight before a patchy fog sets in.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says Wednesday will feature rain in the morning with clouds in the afternoon and a bit of drizzle. Highs will be in the low-50s.

The weather will remain on the cooler side and unsettled the rest of this week and into the weekend, with multiple systems affecting the region with rain or showers. Next week is looking a lot milder.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy and cool with rain developing late. Patchy fog. Low of 43.

WEDNESDAY: Rain tapering off to drizzle in the afternoon. High of 53.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain developing early afternoon. High of 54.

FRIDAY: Clouds and sun with a few scattered showers, milder. High of 60.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with a few scattered showers. High of 55.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a stray shower possible. High of 53.