Starbucks Fired 19-Year-Old Union Leader for Allegedly Recording Harassment

By Shira Li Bartov
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Starbucks Workers United said that Dalton's firing constituted "blatant retaliation" for her union organizing...

Bay News 9

Starbucks union accuses company of unfair labor practices

Starbucks Workers Untied (SBWU), the burgeoning union representing Starbucks employees nationwide, accused the coffee chain of unfair labor practices in a filing submitted to the National Labor Relations Board, alleging the company retaliates against pro-union workers by cutting their hours. News of the filing was first reported by More Perfect...
bloomberglaw.com

Starbucks Loses Labor Board Appeal Over Union’s Methods (1)

The National Labor Relations Board on Wednesday rejected an appeal by. over the size of proposed bargaining units at half a dozen U.S. stores. The coffee purveyor had asked the NLRB to review regional directors’ rulings that allowed Starbucks Workers United to organize store by store, instead of at the regional level.
Thrillist

A Starbucks in Seattle Is the Seventh to Officially Unionize

Starbucks' workers have been making national headlines for months, as the number of corporate-owned stores announcing the intent to unionize has grown exponentially. According to More Perfect Union, more than 150 stores across the country have begun to organize. While dozens of shops have announced the intent to unionize, the...
Howard Schultz
Inc.com

In 14 Words, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz Shows Why So Many Employees Don't Trust Their Leaders

Howard Schultz is something of a legend. Under his watch, Starbucks expanded to become the largest coffee-house chain in the world. He took the company public to the tune of $271 million in 1992. And after stepping down in 2000, he came back -- twice. The first time to help the company weather recession storms and, most recently, to serve as interim CEO following the retirement of Kevin Johnson.
BUSINESS
inputmag.com

Amazon paid anti-union consultants $3K per day

Amazon is terrified of workers’ recent unionization efforts, and is willing to open up their wallets to derail growing labor momentum. According to recent financial filings with the U.S. Department of Labor and detailed by The Huffington Post, the world’s third largest company spent roughly $4.3 million last year on consultants dedicated solely to union busting in warehouse locations like Bessemer, Alabama, and Staten Island, New York. In some cases, Amazon’s hired help were paid upwards of $3,200 per day.
The Independent

About 60 Amazon workers stage walkouts over pay, break times

More than 60 workers across three Amazon delivery stations staged a walkout on Wednesday to demand a $3 raise and a return to 20-minute breaks, according to one of the labor organizers leading the effort. Ellie Pfeffer, an organizer and warehouse associate at an Amazon delivery station called ZYO1 in Queens, New York, said five people walked out of her station Wednesday in a shift that only has nine workers. She said 28 employees walked out of another station in the borough, called DBK1, and 30 more at the DMD9 station in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.The protest is being organized by...
The Independent

Applebee’s executive’s email sparks mass resignation: ‘It tipped everyone over the edge’

An email from a franchise executive caused a mass resignation at an Applebee’s in Kansas after the executive suggested lowering wages amid inflation and higher gas prices. The email was sent by Wayne Pankratz, an executive at the franchise group in charge of the restaurant in Lawrence west of Kansas City in the eastern part of the state, the company confirmed. The message was sent to other executives and was later forwarded to the Lawrence location. Mr Pankratz argued in the email that higher gas prices and inflation presented an opportunity to cut wages as workers would be living...
KOEL 950 AM

Huge Retailer Plans To Hire 50,000 Employees

One of the biggest companies in the country has plans to have mass hiring over the next few months. The United States has been experiencing a major labor shortage over the past few months. As of September of last year, there were 10 million job openings and approximately 8 million...
