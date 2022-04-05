ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Has a New Most-Watched TV Show In a Single Week

By Matt Singer
 4 days ago
Bridgerton was an absolute phenomenon in its first season on Netflix, but the second batch of episodes is proving even more successful. When Netflix announced its weekly batch of top 10 movies and shows, Bridgerton Season 2 was atop the list. Given the hype around the series, that’s not shocking. But...

