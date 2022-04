UTICA — Mohawk Valley Community College will host a virtual information session about its health information technology (AAS) degree program at noon on Wednesday, March 23. The session, which will be held via Zoom and led by HIT Program Coordinator and Assistant Professor Karen Getman, will provide an overview of this unique online program, which prepares students for a career in the growing field of health information management.

UTICA, NY ・ 24 DAYS AGO