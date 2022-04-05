ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Legislature reforms voter registration laws to settle federal lawsuit

By TAYLOR VANCE Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dQPaI_0f0KMnXE00
A sign directs voters at the Ryan Youth Center during the municipal primary elections, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Ocean Springs, Miss. Alyssa Newton I THE SUN HERALD VIA AP

JACKSON • The state Legislature has passed a bill that changes how naturalized citizens can register to vote in Mississippi.

Both chambers recently passed House Bill 1510, which allows Mississippi’s election management system to cross-reference voter registration information with state driver’s license systems at the Mississippi Department of Public Safety to see if a noncitizen is registering to vote.

“This is to make sure that anybody who registers to vote is a legal citizen,” Republican Rep. Brent Powell of Brandon previously said of the bill.

According to the legislation, if a person is flagged by the state system as potentially being a non-U.S. citizen, that person’s name will be checked with the federal immigration database.

If both the federal and state database flag the person who registered to vote as a noncitizen, county clerks will notify that person that have 30 days to submit proof of U.S. citizenship. If a person fails to submit proof by that deadline, their voter registration status will be marked as “pending” for the next federal election.

If a pending voter does not submit citizenship proof within the 30-day time frame and still attempts to vote, they will be forced to cast an affidavit ballot during the election. The flagged voter then has a five days to present citizenship information to their county clerk’s office for the affidavit vote to count.

Federal election lawsuit impetus the bill

An immigrant rights group in 2019 filed a lawsuit against Mississippi alleging the state’s voter registration requirements for naturalized citizens were more burdensome than those for U.S. citizens, according to the Associated Press.

A Jim Crow-era law enacted in 1924 requires naturalized citizens to show a certificate of naturalization or another proof of citizenship when they register to vote. Mississippi is the only state in the nation to require such a burden, the suit claimed.

Mississippi residents born in the U.S. must only check a box on a voter-registration form to say they are citizens.

Rob McDuff, an attorney with the Mississippi Center for Justice, is one of the attorneys representing the plaintiffs. McDuff told the Daily Journal that if the legislation were to become law, it would settle the pending suit.

Democratic senators opposed the legislation

Still, several Democratic senators voted against the measure, including the vice chairman of the elections committee, Sen. David Blount, D-Jackson.

Blount told the Daily Journal that even though the legislation would resolve the suit, the bill still rests on the perception that undocumented immigrants are registering to vote in state elections, which he believes is fundamentally untrue.

“We need to make it easier to register to vote – not harder,” Blount said.

A similar law to the one legislators passed already exists in Ohio. That state's law allows officials to use its driver’s license database to compare voter registration information to prevent noncitizens from voting.

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, the state discovered 13 examples of noncitizens who may have voted in the 2020 presidential election. There were six million people who voted in Ohio’s elections, meaning the suspected votes that were improperly cast account for around 0.00021% of the total votes.

"The bottom line is Ohioans should know that voter fraud is exceedingly rare," Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, a Republican, said at the time.

Now that both chambers of the Legislature have approved the bill, it now heads to Gov. Tate Reeves for consideration.

