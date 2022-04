The longest-serving Democratic officeholder in Salt Lake County government is calling it quits after three decades in public office. Sherrie Swensen, who has bested Republicans with wide-margin wins since she was first elected in 1990, will not seek a ninth term as county clerk. Instead, she said Monday, she wants to pursue things — like traveling — that she hasn’t had an opportunity to do.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT ・ 25 DAYS AGO