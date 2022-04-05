ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Esopus, NY

Troopers, Field Training Officer Injured In Esopus Crash

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
A field training officer and two new recruit New York State troopers suffered minor injuries in the crash. Photo Credit: Facebook/New York State Police

A field training officer and two new recruit New York State troopers were injured after a vehicle struck the front of a police cruiser in the Hudson Valley.

The crash happened in Ulster County on State Route 9W in Esopus on Friday, April 1, according to an announcement from New York State Police on Tuesday, April 5.

Troopers had stopped a vehicle when a northbound vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and struck the stopped vehicle head-on, authorities said.

The vehicle that had crossed over then went airborne and landed on the front of the troop car, coming to a stop next to the troop car, police reported.

A field training officer and two state troopers, who were working their first day on the job, suffered minor injuries in the crash, state police said.

Police said no one suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash.

