This Placentia Pizzeria Has The Best Deep Dish Pizza In Southern California

You may not think of California when you hear the words "deep-dish pizza," but the state has some serious contenders when it comes to the Chicago-style take on pizza. There are so many great options that Yelp compiled a list of the best restaurants with deep-dish pizza in Southern California .

According to their ratings and reviews, the restaurant with the most delicious deep-dish pizza is Tony's Little Italy Pizza in Placentia ! Here's what one reviewer, Dave P. , had to say about their Chicago-style pizza:

"The fresh WISCONSIN Cheese is so favorable and mixed with the sauce. The sauce is not a typical jar flavor, oh no, it's a rich tomato and spices you just have to try. I understand that Tony's has been crafting real Pizza for over 40 Years!. I give it a " A+"

Here are the other SoCal restaurants that made Yelp's top 10:

