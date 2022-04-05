ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Gov. Abbott to discuss end of Title 42 during return to South Texas

By Sandra Sanchez
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kP2YA_0f0KGo3r00

McALLEN, Texas ( Border Report ) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is planning a trip to the South Texas border on Wednesday to discuss border security in light of the Biden administration’s plans to lift Title 42.

Abbott will hold an afternoon news conference in Weslaco, Texas, at the regional headquarters of the Texas Department of Public Safety, his office announced.

End of Title 42 will ‘open floodgates to illegal migration’

He is to be joined by DPS Director Steve McCraw, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd and Adjutant General of Texas Maj. Gen. Thomas Suelzer, the new leader of the Texas Military and Texas National Guard.

These are the main leaders for Abbott’s Operation Lone Star, a state-funded border security initiative in which 10,000 National Guard troops have been stationed on the border to help with what Abbott calls a “border crisis.”

The state also is building its own state-funded section of border wall in remote Starr County in the Rio Grande Valley, a section of which is nearly 2 miles long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eTeed_0f0KGo3r00
Over 1.5 miles have been completed on a state-built border wall by the State of Texas in Starr County, as seen on March 23, 2022. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)
UPDATE: 1st section of Texas-built border wall nearly done in Starr County

“President Biden’s open-border policies are an unmitigated disaster for national security,” Abbott said in a statement Friday after Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced that Title 42 would end on May 23.

Title 42 is a public health law re-enacted by the Trump administration in March 2020 to help prevent the coronavirus pandemic from spreading across international borders between Mexico, Canada and the United States. Migrants and asylum-seekers who try to cross land borders have been sent back for two years citing the threat to public health.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K5oqL_0f0KGo3r00
U.S. Border Patrol agents question two adult migrants on June 24, 2021, in Hidalgo, Texas. Most migrants who have entered illegally since March 2020 have been sent back to Mexico under Title 42. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

But many border leaders fear that thousands of migrants could try to cross into the United States via the southern border once Title 42 is lifted.

Divided reactions to the end of Title 42 by migrant advocates and border community leaders

While migrant advocates praise the decision and say it was just a way to keep migrants out of the United States and they repeatedly had urged President Joe Biden to revoke the law.

“Instead of listening to the millions of Americans that his administration has endangered—and instead of enforcing immigration laws passed by Congress—President Biden has chosen to jeopardize the safety and security of those very Americans he swore to protect and defend by ending Title 42 expulsions,” Abbott said. “Ending Title 42 expulsions will signal to cartels and migrants alike that our southern border is now wide open—inciting even more violence, more trafficking, and more lawlessness.”

Border Report plans to be at Abbott’s Wednesday news conference and will update with a story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Man accused in 3 homicides gives insight into weeks before killings

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/man-accused-in-3-homicides-gives-insight-into-weeks-before-killings/. Man accused in 3 homicides gives insight into weeks …. Jailhouse interview: Cola Beale discusses relationship …. Jailhouse interview: Cola Beale talks about setting …. Jailhouse interview: Cola Beale talks about being …. Jailhouse interview: Cola Beale’s message to his …. Hampton...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Man shot girlfriend's son to death in Chesapeake, police say

A 75-year-old man shot his girlfriend's son late Monday night during a domestic dispute, Chesapeake police say. Read more: https://bit.ly/3j5Fw7Z. Man shot girlfriend’s son to death in Chesapeake, …. Police investigating double homicide on S. Boggs …. Tides Manager Buck Britton LIVE on WAVY News 10. Tiger Woods on...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Rolling Stone

Greg Abbott Stakes Claim as Most Evil Governor in America With Plan to Bus Immigrants to Washington, D.C.

Click here to read the full article. Everything is crueler in Texas. Greg Abbott — the Republican governor who has dedicated his time in office to torching immigrant, reproductive, and LGBTQ rights — announced on Wednesday that he will provide charter buses to border communities to transport migrants to Washington, D.C. “To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington D.C.,” Abbott said. “We are sending them...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Greg Abbott
WFAA

California beverage company moving headquarters to Central Texas, Gov. Abbott announces

KYLE, Texas — A California-based beverage company is the latest business moving its headquarters to Central Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Sovereign Flavors will relocate its operations to Kyle from Orange County. The company will bring its headquarters, manufacturing, quality assurance and research and development departments to the area.
KYLE, TX
PennLive.com

‘A walking hate crime’: Texas AG Ken Paxton slammed after Twitter post misgendering Rachel Levine

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has come under fire after intentionally misgendering former Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine late this week, according to reports. Paxton made his transphobic remark on Twitter on Thursday after Levine, who coordinated the commonwealth’s initial response to the coronavirus pandemic before being appointed...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Texas Dps#Texas Military Department#Texas National Guard#Mcallen#Border Report#Dps#Texas Maj#The Texas Military#Homeland Security
The Independent

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin hits back at Matt Gaetz: ‘I’m sorry you are embarrassed by your country’

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin appeared so incensed by outlandish lines of questioning from Republican congressman Matt Gaetz that he ended up in a shouting match with the Florida representative by the end of Mr Gaetz’s five minute round.Mr Austin was on Capitol Hill on Tuesday to testify at a House Armed Services Committee hearing regarding the Defence Department’s fiscal year 2023 budget request, but Mr Gaetz had apparently decided to use his time to berate the former US Central Command boss about what he described as US defence failures caused by the Pentagon’s embrace of “wokeness”.Specifically, Mr...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
News Break
Politics
Daily Mail

Mexico extradites cartel leader 'El Huevo' to the United States after his apprehension sparked an attack on American consulate and Mexican military facilities

A cartel leader responsible for overseeing a gang of assassins who unleashed terror throughout several Mexico border states has been extradited to the United States. Juan Treviño, who is also known as 'El Huevo or 'The Egg,' was turned over to U.S. federal agents at the Tijuana International Bridge on Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Former Congressman mocks fellow Republicans’ fear at US border: ‘They were expecting the Battle of Mogadishu’

Former Texas Republican Congressman Will Hurd has written that some of his GOP colleagues were fearful of visiting the US border and some towns in Mexico as they expected an environment similar to a warzone. In his new book, American Reboot: An Idealist’s Guide to Getting Things Done, Mr Hurd writes that “to correct misconceptions about the border, I brought congressional colleagues and administration officials down for tours of the border. Some were nervous when I took them into Mexico. Many were expecting the Battle of Mogadishu in 1993, with shootouts in the streets like Black Hawk Down”. In...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘Ted Cruz sucks!’ Heckler interrupts senator’s speech at People’s Convoy trucker protest

A heckler interrupted Senator Ted Cruz as he gave a speech alongside the “People’s Convoy” trucker protesters who’ve been circling Washington DC to protest Covid mandates.Midway through the Texas Republican’s remarks about the Covid Chinese lab leak theory, a member of the crowd shouted, “Ted Cruz sucks!” eliciting chuckles from even the truckers alongside Mr Cruz.“God bless you,” the senator responded.Mr Cruz continued his vocal support of the convoy movement, which seeks an end to remaining Covid mandates, appearing at the group’s staging grounds at the Hagerstown Speedway in Maryland.Once there, Mr Cruz rode around in the front seat...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WAVY News 10

WATCH: Anita Blanton bids farewell to WAVY-TV 10

After nine years as part of the On Your Side team, Anita is moving on to her next great adventure. 17-year-old dead after overnight shooting on Wine …. Overnight crash temporarily closes westbound lanes …. Jailhouse interview: Cola Beale discusses relationship …. Jailhouse interview: Cola Beale talks about setting …
HAMPTON, VA
KTRE

Mexico deports border gang leader after shooting

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexico has deported the alleged leader of a bloodthirsty gang of border hit men, one day after his arrest caused retaliatory shooting and burning that closed U.S. border crossings. A Mexican official said Juan Gerardo Treviño had been deported to the United States. The official said...
LAREDO, TX
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy