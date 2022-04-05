Severe Weather Statement issued for Candler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 14:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-07 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Kiowa County Including Eads; Prowers County Including Lamar A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 8 PM today for strong winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 224 and 226 through 237, which includes the San Luis Valley and all of the southeast plains A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 11 AM until 7 PM Friday for strong winds and low relative humidity values for fire weather zones 234, 236 and 237, which includes Kiowa, Prowers and Baca Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 234...236 AND 237 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 234...236 AND 237 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 234...236 and 237. * Winds...Northwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 65 mph through this evening, northwest 15 to 25 with gusts to 35 mph on Friday. * Timing...until 8 PM today, and 11 AM to 7 PM for Friday. * Relative Humidity...10 to 15 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread on Thursday and Friday.

