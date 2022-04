Schmidt, Connor return, Better starts needed, scoreboard watch. After missing the last three games while in COVID protocol, Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor return to the Jets lineup for tonight's game against the Red Wings. Not having their top scorer and top scoring defenceman could not have come at a worse time for Winnipeg, who dropped two of the three games without Connor and Schmidt. Winnipeg went 1-10 on the power play and 7-11 on the penalty kill in their absence. Connor will return to the left side with Pierre-Luc Dubois and Blake Wheeler and the top power play unit. Schmidt will line up with Logan Stanley, kill penalties and the second power play group.

