UT Southwestern study shows blood pressure rates increased during the COVID-19 pandemic

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at UT Southwestern in Dallas found that blood pressure rates increased during the pandemic in comparison to 2019. The study looked at more than 72,000 people managing their blood pressure at home between 2019 and the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. UT Southwestern Professor of Internal Medicine...

