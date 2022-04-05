ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elysian Fields ISD names acting superintendent

By Sage Sowels
 2 days ago

WASKON, Texas (KETK) — Elysian Fields ISD announced the retirement and resignation of Superintendent Maynard Chapman, effective June 30 and Monica Simmons was named acting superintendent, according to a release.

Simmons was named the lone finalist for the position of superintendent in EFISD.

“We look forward to continuing student success in EFISD under Mrs. Simmons’ leadership!” said the district in a Facebook post .

The district said an agreement has been reached that allows EFISD to begin the process of hiring a new superintendent while giving Chapman the “freedom to enjoy a well-earned retirement and pursue other interests.”

Chapman has served EFISD for 41 years, the last 11 were as superintendent, the district stated.

Maynard Chapman

“Believe that it is in their best respective interests and in the best interests of the District” to allow Chapman to resign and enter retirement, the board of trustees and Chapman said in a joint statement.

The agreement was finalized in a special called meeting last week with the board of trustees. Monica Simmons, EFISD Assistant Superintendent, was named as acting superintendent, according to the release.

“In more than four decades of educational service at Elysian Fields ISD, Mr. Chapman has played an enormous role in the success of this district and in the lives of so many students,” EFISD Trustees said in a joint statement. “The Board extends its sincere best wishes to Mr. Chapman in his retirement and other future endeavors.”

Chapman was principal of Elysian Fields Middle School for 17 years prior to being named superintendent upon the retirement of longtime EFISD Superintendent, Dr. Bob Browning. During his time as principal at EFMS, he was named the Region 7 Middle School Principal of the Year and led the school to receive numerous awards.

Chapman received his degree from Wiley College and started his career as a math teacher at Elysian Fields Elementary. After three years at the elementary school, Chapman moved on to teach sixth grade before moving up to the high school to serve as basketball coach and assistant principal. He was then promoted to principal at the middle school.

Simmons is in her 19th year with the district and was named assistant superintendent in summer of 2021 while also acting as the district’s curriculum director, federal programs director and testing coordinator, the district said. Prior to that, she also worked as a teacher and administrator.

The district said Simmons has earned several awards throughout her career, including being the 2013-14 Elysian Fields Elementary Teacher of the Year, the 2019 TEPSA Region 7 Assistant Principal of the Year and the Marshall News Messenger and Wiley College Black History Month Now Winner in 2020.

Acting Superintendent Simmons received an associate’s degree from Panola College, bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Tyler, a master’s degree at UT Tyler, her principal certification from Stephen F. Austin State University and her superintendent certification from UT Tyler.

