MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police say the man wanted for a shooting on South Beach last year has been arrested. Keshawn McLean, 25, has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of three people. The shooting happened in January of 2021 outside The Licking Restaurant in the 700 block of Washington Avenue. Police had been looking for McLean for more than a year. A warrant had been issued for McLean’s arrest and he was taken into custody at Miami International Airport on Wednesday night.

MIAMI, FL ・ 16 MINUTES AGO