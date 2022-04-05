City Park Jazz Announces Lineup for Summer Concert Series

Ah, Levitt Pavilion, how do we love thee? Let us count the ways. We love that you put on fifty free concerts a year, and that those shows take place on a lovely green hillside in Ruby Hill Park, where we can sit on our blankets and look out over the city as the sun sets behind us. We love that an amazing roster of local and national artists serenades us from a beautiful stage with a state-of-the-art sound system. It doesn't get much better than this on a warm summer night...and it's all gratis, thanks to the forward-thinking Levitt Foundation.

DENVER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO