Denver, CO

City Park Jazz Announces Lineup for Summer Concert Series

By Westword Staff
Westword
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer concert season is quickly approaching, and there's nothing like a new lineup announcement to remind you that warm, music-filled nights are ahead. City Park Jazz has announced its roster for this summer, when you can catch Denver act perform for free in the park on Sundays from 6 to 8...

WHEC TV-10

Rochester International Jazz Festival announces 2022 lineup

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) – The Rochester International Jazz Festival is back in-person, with new venues, new sponsors, and new artists for this year's festival. Artists include Robin Thicke, the Bacon Brothers, and Chris Botti just to name a few. Organizers are also planning to launch a new jazz fest app next month.
ROCHESTER, NY
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Denver, CO
Entertainment
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
La Crosse Tribune

Country singer Brett Young to kick-off Copeland Park summer concerts

Summer concerts at Copeland Park and Events Center are returning this year with country singer Brett Young kicking off the annual series as the headliner for Memorial Day weekend according to an announcement made Monday. Young will headline the first show on May 29, which will begin at 5:30 p.m....
NECN

Boston's Newest Live Concert Venue Is Opening – See the Spring & Summer Lineup

The largest indoor general admission venue in New England is about to open its doors in Boston. Opening on Tuesday, March 15 with a performance by Billy Strings, Roadrunner on Guest Street will feature over 100 shows a year in its new 50,000 square foot facility. The multi-level space features tapering on all sides to allow for optimal viewing for every guest.
KXLY

Check out the stacked lineup for Northern Quest’s outdoor summer concerts

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Northern Quest has some of the greatest live music events in the Inland Northwest, and their Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concert lineup may just prove it. There’s some great entertainment coming this spring too, like Penn and Teller on April 1, Melissa Etheridge on April 6 and Tracy Morgan on May 7.
Person
Ron Miles
operawire.com

Classical Movements Announces Spring and Summer 2022 Secret Garden Concerts

Alexandria, Virginia-based Classical Movements has announced their spring and summer 2022 Secret Garden Concerts featuring several vocal performances ranging from art song to zarzuela. For this article, our focus is on scheduled vocal performances. Here’s what’s in store for audiences. Soprano Shana Oshiro, along with pianist Brian Bartoldus...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Margaret Jackson

Popular Denver “gastrobrothel” reopens next week

(Denver, Colo.) Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox celebrates its reopening on April 13 with a solo debut from Aron Magner of the Disco Biscuits. Tickets for the show start at $22. The 8,000-square-foot restaurant, bar and music venue, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, closed for two years during the COVID pandemic.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Art Attack: All the Shows You'll Want to See This Weekend in Denver

No rest for the weary, folks. You’ll want to leave the Best of Denver 2022 behind for a few hours while you take in this weekend’s rush of excellent new art shows, including a few at galleries highlighted in the issue. Here’s what's happening:. Understudy, 890 C...
DENVER, CO
#Jazz Music#Dance#Metro State University#Brass Band Extravaganza#No Hands Brass Band#Tivoli Club Brass Band#Mariachi Sol De
Westword

John Bechdel Was a Fan of Ministry Before He Joined the Band

John Bechdel has played keys for Ministry, the preeminent synth-pop-industrial-metal band for sixteen years. He’s probably the longest running member, founder Al Jourgenson notwithstanding. But in a band that’s seen about thirty members, dozens of collaborators and touring musicians cycle in and out of the lineup through the years, determining the metric of longest member is a dubious proposition at best.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Drink Blue Radley at This Library-Themed Beer Tapping on April 7

You can find plenty of books about beer at the Denver Public Library and its 27 branches. Bucket lists, travelogues and atlases? Yep. Local brewery guides and pairing suggestions? Of course. Beer history? There are tomes dedicated to the past for Boulder, Fort Collins, Gilpin County and Denver. In fact, if you ask your friendly librarian, you could find books on beery subjects you didn't even know existed.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Best Free Entertainment

Ah, Levitt Pavilion, how do we love thee? Let us count the ways. We love that you put on fifty free concerts a year, and that those shows take place on a lovely green hillside in Ruby Hill Park, where we can sit on our blankets and look out over the city as the sun sets behind us. We love that an amazing roster of local and national artists serenades us from a beautiful stage with a state-of-the-art sound system. It doesn't get much better than this on a warm summer night...and it's all gratis, thanks to the forward-thinking Levitt Foundation.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Personal Best: Jake Browne Shares His City

The Best of Denver 2022 is out, full of people, places and things we love about the Mile High City. For our 39th edition, we asked a few favorite, out-and-about Denver residents to share their personal bests. Here's what Jake Browne served up:. Where's the best place to take visitors...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

What are you doing this weekend? Options in Denver run from catching a movie at XicanIndie Fest to listening to music at the Clyfford Still Museum to seeing Buntport Theater's fiftieth original production to actually running with raptors at Barr Lake. Keep reading for ten events and activities around town...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Boogie T, Ministry and All the Best Denver Concerts This Weekend

Boogie T comes to Red Rocks Amphitheatre tonight, joined by Boulder-born and Denver-raised DJ SoDown. Also on tap for tonight: Jawbreaker plays the Fillmore once more after selling out its first night. Minnesota rapper Brother Ali is making two stops in northern Colorado tonight and Saturday, April 9. Another option...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Best Resurrection of an International Legend

This year, Denver has seen three exhibits devoted to La Malinche, a Nahua woman enslaved by Hernán Cortés and used as his interpreter during his conquest, who bore his son and is known as the mother of the European/Indigenous mixed race. The Denver Art Museum's Traitor, Survivor, Icon: The Legacy of La Malinche came first, with works ranging from the sixteenth century to modern day; plans for that exhibit inspired Maruca Salazar, former director of the Museo de las Americas, to curate Malinalli on the Rocks, which uses the woman's Indigenous name and showcases works by contemporary local Chicano and Latinx artists. The result is stunning, with pieces in myriad mediums that look at Malinche through a more sympathetic lens, after being seen as a traitor to her people for centuries. Rounding out the trio: Malintzin: Unraveled and Rewoven at the CU Denver Experience Gallery.
DENVER, CO

