Mainland and Foreign Buyers had Big Impact on Maui in 2021

By Janis Magin Meierdiercks
hawaiibusiness.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal buyers on Maui only accounted for 64% of all home sales last year: 1,876 of the 2,948 single-family homes and condos that changed hands on the Valley Isle. And because a lot of the most expensive homes were sold to mainland and foreign buyers, local purchasers accounted for just 52%...

www.hawaiibusiness.com

Comments / 1

