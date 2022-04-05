ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte Hornet And Food Lion Feeds Prepare 3,000 Nutrition-Filled Backpacks For Local Children Facing Food Insecurity

By Emily Bryson, News Release
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE N.C (News Release) — The Charlotte Hornets and Official Hunger Relief Partner Food Lion Feeds are distributing 3,000 backpacks to local children facing food insecurity. The Backpacks include eight nutritious, ready-to-eat food items, in preparation for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ upcoming Spring Break, when school meals will not be...

