ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

Siena Poll: Racism Big Problem in Monroe County

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA large majority of Monroe County residents see racism as a big problem locally. A Siena College poll found...

wham1180.iheart.com

Comments / 5

WeThePeople
1d ago

This is just more gaslighting there's not anymore racism in Monroe county then there is elsewhere around and if your talking black on black racism then I say ok most white people are the nicest people I know so this article was written by a Democrat to decide us more that there agenda the more we look somewhere else keeps the heat off them

Reply
6
Related
WHEC TV-10

Local village elections results

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Numerous village elections are happening Monday from noon - 9 p.m. We will update the results as they come in. Hilton Mayor (4-year term) Hilton Trustees (2 seats) (4-year term) Scottsville Mayor (4-year term) Scottsville Trustees (2 seats) (4-year term) Genesee County. Bergen Trustees (2...
SCOTTSVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

Four die of Covid-19 in Onondaga County; hospitalizations rise

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Four Onondaga County residents died of Covid-19 over the past three days, the first time the county has seen that many deaths in over a month. Hospitalizations ticked up, too, with 62 Covid-19 patients in the hospital today, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said. That’s the highest number in nearly a month; on March 6, there were 63 county residents hospitalized.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
KTUL

Poll workers needed in Delaware County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Delaware County Election Board is seeking poll workers ahead of election season. The board announced on Monday that applications for all positions and political parties will be accepted from March through June. Crystal January, the Delaware County Election Board Secretary, said that applicants must...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
iheart.com

5 More COVID-19 Deaths in Monroe County

Monroe County's COVID-19 deaths are trending down. The health department confirms 5 new deaths over the past week, bringing the death toll to 1,805. Finger Lakes regional hospitalizations are down to 168, with 28 in the ICU. The 7-day average of new cases stands at 75 per day.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe County, NY
Society
County
Monroe County, NY
Monroe County, NY
Government
WHEC TV-10

Monroe County pumping brakes on Ukraine donations at DMV

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Monroe County residents have shown an "overwhelming" amount of support for Ukraine during the county's efforts to collect donations at the Department of Motor Vehicles and County Office Building, County Executive Adam Bello announced Friday. So much so, that Bello said the county will not...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

It’s Still Illegal To Put What In Your Truck In New York State?

Where many states have exceptions to this law, New York State draws a hard line when it comes to trucks. Times have changed over the years and I'm sure many people can remember when seatbelts weren't even a thing in cars. As time rolls on, more rules are implemented to increase the safety of not only the driver, but everyone else in the vehicle as well.
POLITICS
Salon

John Roberts joins dissent calling out conservative majority for abusing "shadow docket" powers

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an "emergency" ruling in Louisiana v. American Rivers. The decision temporarily reverses a lower court's order blocking a Trump-era water regulation that makes it easier for states to issue permits to dump pollutants into navigable rivers — at least until the Ninth Circuit decides whether to take up an appeal of that order.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Siena College#Racism#Poverty#Racial Discrimination#Racial Injustice
The Independent

Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia

A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping...
LAW
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Smallest City in America

The United States recently has gone through one of the slowest population growth periods on record. From the 2010 census through the 2020 census, the number of U.S. residents rose only 7.4%, the second lowest rate in American history. Illinois, Mississippi, and West Virginia had fewer residents in 2020 than they did in 2010. Some […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
Upworthy

Florida teen defies 'Don’t Say Gay' law and teaches class about Stonewall uprising

A week after the Florida governor signed the state's "Don't Say Gay" bill, one high schooler is refusing to be silenced. Will Larkins, a gay and nonbinary junior in Winter Park, Florida, posted a video of them teaching a class about the 1969 Stonewall riots, a series of uprisings in New York City that took place following a police raid on a gay bar. It was one of the pivotal movements in the gay rights movement.
FLORIDA STATE
The Monroe News

Monroe County jobless rate edges up in January

The local unemployment rate has recently spiked, jumping up nearly a point after a trend of recovery. Monroe County’s unemployment rate for January was 4.8%, according to data released this week from the state’s Department of Technology, Management and Budget. That’s a noticeable increased compared to December’s metric,...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
FingerLakes1.com

Monroe County Parent Poll: Child care affordability, pandemic-related school disruptions, and mental health concerns

Rochester non-profit The Children’s Agenda recently released the results of a poll that surveyed 400 Monroe County parents about issues their children and families have faced and the solutions they support. Key issues and proposed solutions addressed in the February 2022 Monroe County Parent Poll fall into three categories:...
MONROE COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy