Forthcoming Books Through December 2022

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Not to be too “Matilda” about it all, but I absolutely love the library. I was the child checking out ten to fifteen books at a time (“Yes, I will read them all!”), participating in the yearly summer reading challenge, and signing up for the variety of programming my local branch offered year-round (I think I still have my babysitting certificate somewhere). And so I am obviously always excited about National Library Week, a yearly celebration hosted by the American Library Association to promote the importance of libraries to all readers and their communities.

