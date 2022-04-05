ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Forthcoming Books Through December 2022

For the complete list of books by publisher, subscribe to our print magazine or purchase the March issue in print...

InsideHook

The 10 New Books You Should Be Reading This April

There’s something eminently satisfying about looking back into history and learning something new from the experience. This isn’t just history in the sense of wars, revolutions and governments — depending on the telling, the right history can teach you about the origins of a favorite meal or a transformative moment in the life of a beloved artist. Our recommended books for April include plenty of forays into an array of histories — works where you might end up with new insights into an old favorite.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
makeuseof.com

How Reedsy Can Help You Understand Book Design

The appearance of a book is critical in determining its commercial success. It affects its marketability, sales, and impact on the reader. Fortunately, Reedsy has the resources to teach you the basics of book design. A book’s design mainly consists of its cover and interior, but depending on its format—ebook,...
Apartment Therapy

Librarians Recommend Their Favorite Books for National Library Week

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Not to be too “Matilda” about it all, but I absolutely love the library. I was the child checking out ten to fifteen books at a time (“Yes, I will read them all!”), participating in the yearly summer reading challenge, and signing up for the variety of programming my local branch offered year-round (I think I still have my babysitting certificate somewhere). And so I am obviously always excited about National Library Week, a yearly celebration hosted by the American Library Association to promote the importance of libraries to all readers and their communities.
The Fiction Addiction

Book Review: Aunty Lee's Delights

Aunty Lee's Delights(cover art from the publisher) I'm not sure how I discovered Aunty Lee's Delights: A Singaporean Mystery, by Ovidia Yu, but, you guys, what a great find. Aunty Lee is a caterer, making delicious Peranakan snacks and meals, when she's not getting involved in other people's lives. Aunty Lee's a yenta, although being Singaporean, she would say kaypoh instead. The chatty widow makes a memorable investigator, always curious about people and insisting she can learnt heir true character from the way they eat her cooking.
ARTnews

Product Spotlight: Mandi Masden's Apostrophe Puzzles

Click here to read the full article. As a child, Brooklyn-based actress Mandi Masden loved doing puzzles. But as she got older, the joys of jigsawing were largely forgotten—that is, until one night in 2019, when she mentioned puzzling while performing a spoken-word piece at a friend’s art salon. Not long after, her friend, who’d been unaware till that moment how important jigsaw puzzles had once been to Masden, gifted her a special birthday present: a custom puzzle depicting a painting Masden had once seen and dreamed of owning—but couldn’t afford to buy. The gift made Masden realize how much more she’d...
NPR

It's National Poetry Month. Send us your mini poems

Every April, we ask our audience to help us celebrate National Poetry Month by writing their own poems. Whether you're an amateur or an award-winning poet, we want your haikus, your odes, your unconventional prose. Here's how it works: Share your original poem to Twitter or TikTok using the hashtag...
The Independent

The International Booker Prize shortlist is in and its dominated by women authors

Awards season is here. And no, we’re not talking about the Oscars, the Golden Globes nor the BAFTAs. We’re talking about the ones that help to keep our screen time low: book awards, with the latest announcement being the International Booker Prize 2022 shortlist. Where celebrating authors is concerned, it’s been a good couple of weeks. The Women’s Prize for Fiction longlist shone a light on a stellar range of literature, championing debut and well-established writers alike. The British Book Awards shortlist, meanwhile, offered a similarly great collection of tomes to get stuck into, including crime novels and pageturners. The...
The Guardian

Young adult books round-up – review

From Tracy Beaker to The Illustrated Mum, Jacqueline Wilson has long written about difficult childhoods. In Baby Love (Penguin, £12.99), her first novel aimed at teenage readers for several years, she tackles the thorny topic of teen pregnancy. Laura is a painfully naive 14-year-old in suburban 1960 when, flattered by the attentions of a French exchange student, a fateful walk home changes her life for ever. Fearful of societal shame, her parents send her to a mother-and-baby home to have the child and give it up for adoption. Wilson, who writes about the lives of girls with such compassion, is particularly perceptive on the complexities of friendships and the realities of the British class system. Heartbreaking, yet full of warmth and hope.
The Guardian

Books are my refuge, but I had to overcome dyslexia to write the stories I was bursting to tell

Stories for me have always been an escape. At first it was those written by other people – I slid into them when things in the real world became overwhelming. I can map my childhood through The Secret Garden via A Town Like Alice. As a dyslexic child who struggled to read, I listened endlessly to story tapes from the library, and my tastes were dictated by what was available.
Jillian Enright

Another way in which fiction reflects reality so well

I really wish I could remember who recommended the Six of Crows duology to me so I could thank them. I don’t typically go in for fantasy-type novels, but I am so glad I gave this one a try. I’m now on the next duology, King of Scars, by the same author, Leigh Bardugo.

