Klamath Community College is seeking volunteers and vendors for the first of what it hopes will be an annual Comic Con, taking place on Friday, May 13, from 3 to 8 p.m. Held on the KCC campus in Klamath Falls, the event will be free for the public to attend and provide a wide variety of activities, featured guests, vendors, and prizes. Following a family-friendly Friday the 13th horror theme, different buildings on the KCC campus will host various activities for all-ages.

KLAMATH FALLS, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO