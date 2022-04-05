ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Twins Sydnie and Haylie Jimenez Capture the Spirit of Adolescence

By Harley Wong
artsy.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Having a twin is kind of like a life hack, especially for an artist, because you always have someone who is learning and trying new things,” said. “I know what you mean,” Haylie nodded with an affirming look. “Motivation!” Sydnie exclaimed. “Having a sister or friend who’s...

www.artsy.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wife of I-65 serial killer reveals secret life that let him go undetected for decades: ‘I’m lucky to be alive’

The wife of alleged I-65 serial killer Harry Edward Greenwell feels lucky to be alive, she exclusively told The Independent on Wednesday.Julie Jenkins, 73, was married to Greenwell for nearly 20 years – and totally blindsided by the multi-agency press conference on Tuesday naming her husband, who died in 2013, as the killer of at least three women along the Kentucky-Indiana border in the late 1980s.“One thing that’s going through my mind is that, I guess, I’m lucky to be alive,” Ms Jenkins, a grandmother now living in Minnesota, tells The Independent, adding that she’d previously been in a relationship...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

Reddit This article originally appeared on 12.05.18. If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
State
Florida State
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adolescence#Tattoos#Art
San Diego weekly Reader

Hart Crane: to capture the spirit of the modern world

Beat on the dusty shore and were obscured. The portent wound in corridors of shells. And silent answers crept across the stars. Monody shall not wake the mariner. This fabulous shadow only the sea keeps. Repose of Rivers. The willows carried a slow sound,. A sarabande the wind mowed on...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WABE

Culture channel and media company Butter.ATL captures the spirit of Atlanta

The Atlanta-centric media company and culture channel Butter.ATL is providing a dynamic platform for capturing the spirit of the city. Its executive director, Brandon Butler, defines culture as, “People like us do things like this.” Last August, the rapper Ludacris released a single titled “Butter.ATL,” showing his support for the organization he described as “A love letter to the city.” Brandon Butler joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom, along with Butter.ATL editor-in-chief Mike Jordan, to share the philosophies of their media outlet for the mobile age.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
Pitchfork

Adolescence

Like so many electronic artists in the mid ’10s, New Zealand’s BAYNK (Jock Nowell-Usticke) got his start making chill, pop-adjacent songs that seemed primed for placement in mood-based playlists. His early attempts at surf-bro EDM sounded like what Kygo and LeMarquis were putting out on SoundCloud at the time; he used his voice sparingly, mainly as material to be sampled. In the years since, though, he has refined his palette. On 2017’s Someone’s EP I and 2019’s Someone’s EP II, his percussion took on the rhythmic impulse of Four Tet, and his rubbery basslines and glossy experimentalism were reminiscent of early Cashmere Cat and Flume. Using his Auto-Tuned falsetto to further texturize his songs, BAYNK’s fusion of house, R&B, and pop soon set him apart from the many similar acts scattered throughout the scene.
MUSIC
CBS LA

Tiger's Tale: Woods shoots career-worst 78 at the Masters

Tiger Woods used to turn weekends at Augusta National into gripping theatre, relentlessly charging up the leaderboard one fearless drive, one feathery iron, one nervy putt at a time.Not now. Maybe not ever again. The magic the five-time Masters champion summoned so easily for so long was nowhere to be found during another labored four-plus hour journey underneath the Georgia pines on Saturday. His 6-over 78 marked his worst in 93 career rounds at the tournament he has come to define and left him at 7-over.The limp from his surgically repaired right leg growing more pronounced with each deliberate, cautious step,...
AUGUSTA, GA
musictimes.com

Ken West Cause of Death Revealed: Big Day Out Co-Founder Dead at 64

Ken West, the co-founder of Big Day Out, has died. He was 64. Members of the music industry were left shattered after the West family confirmed his death in a statement. As reported by 7News, his family revealed that the festival director passed away "quietly and peacefully" in his sleep on Thursday.
CELEBRITIES
FOX31 Denver

One of CMZ’s longest residents passes away

Colorado Springs – On Friday night, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo said a heartfelt goodbye to one of its longest residents. The Zoo says 29-year-old Honey, a female Asiatic black bear, started showing signs of sudden illness and pain on Friday morning. After a thorough exam at the Zoo’s veterinary hospital, the decision was made to […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy