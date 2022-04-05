ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Esmeralda County, NV

Indy couple reported missing in Nevada

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESMERALDA COUNTY, Nev. — An Indianapolis couple has been missing for nearly a week with their last known location being in the Nevada desert. According to the Esmeralda Count Sheriff’s Department,...

FOX59

Couple who went missing in Nevada found, nephew says aunt is alive but uncle dead

UPDATE: The nephew of Ronnie and Beverly Barker told KLAS-TV in Las Vegas that the couple had been found. He said there wasn’t much information at this time, only that his uncle was found dead and his aunt alive and taken to the hospital. ——————————————————————————————————————— INDIANAPOLIS — It has been nine days since Ronnie and […]
