Pet Tuesday: Meet Minerva and Wayne! Two Sweet Pets Looking For Someone To Love Them

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinerva and Wayne are this weeks Pet of the Week....

103.3 WKFR

Tiny Trixie, 2-Years-Old, Is The Perfect Couch Potato Companion

Do you wish you had an animal that would just sit around with you and binge-watch t.v. all day? Then Trixie would be the perfect companion. Trixie, our guest for Dog Days, is about 2 years old. She's a little camera shy and seems to have a slight aversion to men. At least, when she first meets them. She had no problem immediately running up to me (a woman) but, it took Dana sitting on the floor at a distance for a few minutes before Trixie felt comfortable.
MICHIGAN STATE
News 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Southampton Animal Shelter on March 11

In this week's Paws & Pals, Southampton Animal Shelter presented four pets looking for their 'furever' homes. Introducing Franklin: This sweet 3-year-old Poodle mix has sadly had a tough life. He was hit by a car and suffered an injury to his right hind leg and had to get surgery. Franklin doesn’t let it slow him down, and he has a bright and peppy personality. He would do best in a quiet home with children 14 and older where he can be the only dog.
PETS
One Green Planet

This Cat Mama is So Proud of Her New Kittens

This mama cat is so proud of her newborn babies that she wanted to show them off to her human! TikTok user @sassykoonz followed her all across their house and downstairs into this cat’s secret hiding spot where she is making sure all her babies are safe. If you...
PETS
#Pet Of
Wbaltv.com

Sweet dog needs new home

Time now to find a good home for a pet in need. Joining us is Alexa Jones from BARCS animal shelter introduces us to a dog in need.
PETS
People

Rescue Flight Helps 21 Dogs — Including Puppies Saved from Slaughterhouse Truck — Find Love

Twenty-one rescue dogs are on their way to getting the happy homes they deserve after a traumatic start to life. According to a press release from Lady Freethinker, the animal rescue nonprofit helped coordinate a rescue flight with the World of Angels Foundation from China to Vancouver, Canada, for the 21 canines. Rescuers saved the dogs from dangerous situations across China, including the dog meat trade and puppy mills, reports Lady Freethinker.
ANIMALS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
TODAY.com

Dog walker shares 4 things she wishes pet owners knew

While she was a college student, Lauren Radke started a part-time job walking dogs so she could make some extra cash while having a flexible schedule. Plus, she missed her dogs. “It was also a really good way to get around the city and just be able to get a...
WASHINGTON, DC
KARE

Top 10 puppy names for 2022

A pivotal time at the start of being a pet parent is when you name the newest addition to your family. Ahead of National Puppy Day on March 23, the national dog care services company, Camp Bow Wow, released the top ten names of puppies for 2022. The business surveyed...
PETS
Newsweek

Why Do Cats Hiss?

Cats hiss at their owners as well as other people, cats and pets for various reasons. It is a form of communication but should I be worried if my cat keeps hissing at me and everything in sight?
ANIMALS
Coeur d'Alene Press

An even dozen dogs

For the second time in the past year, the Kootenai Humane Society has received dogs from a hoarding situation in Idaho. KHS on Saturday took in 12 Chihuahuas, terriers and dachshunds ranging in age from 4 months to 5 years old. They were among 72 dogs found in a yard...
IDAHO STATE
Countrymom

National Puppy Day

It’s National Puppy Day. Colleen Paige, a Pet Lifestyle Expert Animal Behaviorist and author, founded National Puppy Day in 2006. Every year since 2006 on March 23rd, National Puppy Day has been celebrated. Puppies are naturally affectionate and give us unconditional love. They are fun to watch and they make us laugh with their antics.
InspireMore

Meet Jasper, The Curious Cat “Living The Dream” In His Own Customized Fish Tank.

Whoever says that you should never spoil your pet has clearly never experienced the beauty that is giving a cat their own personalized aquarium. That’s exactly what Melissa Krieger did for her beloved Jasper. The idea came to her when her fish supplier was cleaning her tank: Instead of just letting her adorable Siamese watch from a distance, what if she could give him a 360-degree view?
ANIMALS
The Daily American

Another Way: Do you talk cat?

We recently caved and adopted a cat who was looking for a home. My husband especially had been on the cat hunt for several years; our last cat had to be put down about three years ago and a friend kept pleading that there are so many cats needing homes. There are just too many feral barn cats in our area, and people failing to “fix” the problem by neutering in time.
PETS

