Pet Tuesday: Meet Minerva and Wayne! Two Sweet Pets Looking For Someone To Love Them

Do you wish you had an animal that would just sit around with you and binge-watch t.v. all day? Then Trixie would be the perfect companion. Trixie, our guest for Dog Days, is about 2 years old. She's a little camera shy and seems to have a slight aversion to men. At least, when she first meets them. She had no problem immediately running up to me (a woman) but, it took Dana sitting on the floor at a distance for a few minutes before Trixie felt comfortable.
In this week's Paws & Pals, Jake's Rescue Ranch presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Quickley is a 2-year-old Yorkie who loves to play ball! The little 8 pounder is big on cuddling. He’s hypoallergenic, friendly with other dogs and all people. Noel is a 7-month Shihtzu...
In this week's Paws & Pals, Southampton Animal Shelter presented four pets looking for their 'furever' homes. Introducing Franklin: This sweet 3-year-old Poodle mix has sadly had a tough life. He was hit by a car and suffered an injury to his right hind leg and had to get surgery. Franklin doesn’t let it slow him down, and he has a bright and peppy personality. He would do best in a quiet home with children 14 and older where he can be the only dog.
This mama cat is so proud of her newborn babies that she wanted to show them off to her human! TikTok user @sassykoonz followed her all across their house and downstairs into this cat’s secret hiding spot where she is making sure all her babies are safe. If you...
Animal shelters have been flooded with returned pets as Australia emerges from Covid lockdowns, with many refusing to accept any more. There was a surge in puppies and kittens bought or adopted during the past two years as Australians looked for companionship while stuck at home. But that is now...
A kitten melted into the cat who accepted her as his own, and couldn't get enough of his attention. In early March, Shelby Thorpe, the founder of Shelby's Kitten SafeHouse (in Oregon), was informed about a litter of kittens by a TNR (trap-neuter-return) rescuer. The cat mom couldn't take care of them, and only one kitten survived.
Twenty-one rescue dogs are on their way to getting the happy homes they deserve after a traumatic start to life. According to a press release from Lady Freethinker, the animal rescue nonprofit helped coordinate a rescue flight with the World of Angels Foundation from China to Vancouver, Canada, for the 21 canines. Rescuers saved the dogs from dangerous situations across China, including the dog meat trade and puppy mills, reports Lady Freethinker.
While she was a college student, Lauren Radke started a part-time job walking dogs so she could make some extra cash while having a flexible schedule. Plus, she missed her dogs. “It was also a really good way to get around the city and just be able to get a...
A pivotal time at the start of being a pet parent is when you name the newest addition to your family. Ahead of National Puppy Day on March 23, the national dog care services company, Camp Bow Wow, released the top ten names of puppies for 2022. The business surveyed...
Mylo and Lilly are the chihuahuas that were left outside a supermarket by their owner Stephen Hopkinson, from Fleetwood in Lancashire. Both of them were in terrible condition with skin infections and dental issues. Worst of humanity. After a stranger found the dogs tied up outside the supermarket, the RSPCA...
For the second time in the past year, the Kootenai Humane Society has received dogs from a hoarding situation in Idaho. KHS on Saturday took in 12 Chihuahuas, terriers and dachshunds ranging in age from 4 months to 5 years old. They were among 72 dogs found in a yard...
It’s National Puppy Day. Colleen Paige, a Pet Lifestyle Expert Animal Behaviorist and author, founded National Puppy Day in 2006. Every year since 2006 on March 23rd, National Puppy Day has been celebrated. Puppies are naturally affectionate and give us unconditional love. They are fun to watch and they make us laugh with their antics.
Whoever says that you should never spoil your pet has clearly never experienced the beauty that is giving a cat their own personalized aquarium. That’s exactly what Melissa Krieger did for her beloved Jasper. The idea came to her when her fish supplier was cleaning her tank: Instead of just letting her adorable Siamese watch from a distance, what if she could give him a 360-degree view?
Ruby the hero dog is about to be a movie star. The rescue canine's life story is the basis for the new Netflix film, Rescued by Ruby, which premieres on March 17. The movie will follow the dog's remarkable journey from shelter pet at risk of being put down to hero police K9.
We recently caved and adopted a cat who was looking for a home. My husband especially had been on the cat hunt for several years; our last cat had to be put down about three years ago and a friend kept pleading that there are so many cats needing homes. There are just too many feral barn cats in our area, and people failing to “fix” the problem by neutering in time.
Comments / 0