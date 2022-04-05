Police in Golden Triangle investigate discovery of bodies

Police have identified a Beaumont man who was killed Saturday night as a homicide investigation continues into his death. Juan Salazar, 42, was found with multiple gun shot wounds in the 800 Block of Wall Street, according to the Beaumont Police Department. Police received a call shortly before midnight for shots fired and were searching the area when they discovered Salazar. Beaumont EMS responded and pronounced Salazar dead on the scene. "The investigation is still on-going and detectives are seeking any information (related to) this crime," Beaumont police said in a news release. Related: ...

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 24 DAYS AGO