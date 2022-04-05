ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Gov. Hogan breaks 8 boards in honor of Taekwondo Day in Maryland

Wbaltv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday broke eight wooden boards -- each to represent his years in office -- in honor the Taekwondo Day across Maryland. The ancient Korean martial art promotes self-discipline, respect and confidence,...

www.wbaltv.com

