ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia lawmakers pass bill giving GBI power to investigate voter fraud

By Cami Mondeaux
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=376Yli_0f0K6JZJ00

T he Georgia Bureau of Investigation could be empowered to investigate claims of voter fraud and subpoena records under a bill passed by lawmakers Monday night.

Under S.B. 441 , the independent agency would have the authority to conduct voter fraud investigations without a request from a local law enforcement branch. The measure was added by Republicans, who control both chambers, to a bill addressing criminal data processing in the hours before the legislative session ended at midnight, prompting opposition from some Democratic lawmakers and voting rights advocates who say the bill is undergirded by conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.


"What we're looking for is GBI to investigate conspiracy to commit election fraud, if it is necessary, and giving them the investigatory discretion to do so,” said Republican state Rep. James Burchett. “I think these are germane in subject matter, and that's why this bill was picked.”

GEORGIA FINDS MORE THAN 1,600 NONCITIZENS ATTEMPTED TO REGISTER TO VOTE IN FIRST CITIZENSHIP REVIEW

The provision was initially part of a 39-page elections overhaul bill that included other measures such as limiting private funding, empowering poll-watchers as they supervise Election Day, and establishing new protocols for tracking absentee ballots. However, local election officials pushed back against the bill, arguing it would make poll workers’ jobs more difficult and increase voter intimidation.

“You’re going to waste time, and you’re going to cause me to lose poll workers,” Joel Natt, a local election official, told lawmakers, according to the New York Times . “I have 400 poll workers that work for our board. That is 400 people that I could see telling me after May, ‘Have a nice life,’ and it’s hard enough to keep them right now.”

Georgia leaders stripped down the bill to include only one element of its original proposal, which increases the amount of time voters can take off work to cast their ballot during the early voting period. That version of the election bill passed Monday night.

However, lawmakers revived the proposal that gives GBI jurisdiction over voter fraud claims in the separate bill that passed the House and Senate just before the midnight deadline. Under the bill, GBI could subpoena voting records for its own independent investigations so long as the attorney general’s office gives the green light. It also would allow the agency to conduct any audit it sees fit.

Under current law, voter fraud investigations are handled by the elections division in the office of the Secretary of State. That position is currently held by Brad Raffensperger, a Republican who has become a target among Trump-aligned Republicans, particularly after his January 2021 call with former President Donald Trump, in which he pushed back on the suggestion that he "find" enough votes to flip 2020 election results out of favor for now-President Joe Biden. The Fulton County district attorney is now investigating Trump's efforts to overturn Georgia's 2020 presidential election.

Despite all this, Raffensperger expressed support for empowering GBI.

“I have and will continue to work to ensure Georgia’s elections are secure and reliable,” Raffensperger told the Washington Examiner. “I worked with Governor Brian Kemp to get the GBI to help with election investigations after the November election, brought the GBI in to help with the Cobb County signature match audit, which found no fraud, and look forward to partnering with the GBI to build trust, confidence, and security in our elections.”

The bill's passage was met with outcry from Democrats and voting rights advocates, who are now calling on Gov. Brian Kemp to veto the legislation.

“Tonight’s rushed passage of SB 441 is the clearest sign yet that Georgia Republicans care more about appeasing conspiracy theorists and perpetuating the Big Lie than they do about upholding our democratic institutions,” said Cianti Stewart-Reid, executive director of Fair Fight Action, in a statement . “Any Georgia leader who claims to care about protecting our democracy — and ensuring that all Georgia voters can cast their votes free from intimidation — must stand with election workers and voting rights advocates by calling on Kemp to veto this legislation.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The measure follows a similar bill passed in Florida last month that established the creation of a police force dedicated to investigating election crimes. That bill passed largely along party lines and was approved by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Georgia bill now heads to Kemp’s desk for his signature, and he has 40 days to decide whether to approve or veto it. Kemp is expected to sign the bill. His office told the Washington Examiner the governor is “consistently supportive of commonsense measures that strengthen election integrity in Georgia — making it easy to vote and hard to cheat.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Elections
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
The Independent

North Carolina attorney general calls for investigation into Mark Meadows following voter fraud allegation

North Carolina’s attorney general has requested an investigation into former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows – who pursued a baseless narrative of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election – following allegations that he illegally cast a ballot from an address he doesn’t use.The probe from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations follows revelations in The New Yorker that Mr Meadows, who represented the state in Congress from 2013 to 2020, had registered to vote using an address at a rental home where he allegedly does not nor has ever lived.A spokesperson for the office...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Georgia voters file lawsuit saying Marjorie Taylor Greene should be DISQUALIFIED from running in the midterms because she 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection' on January 6

A group of Georgia voters filed a lawsuit Thursday attempting to keep Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off the November ballot over her alleged role in the January 6 Capitol attack. The complaint charges that Greene 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gbi#Election Fraud#Republicans#Democratic
FloridaDaily

Florida Joins Alabama, Georgia AGs in Suing Biden Administration for Not Enforcing Immigration Law

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced this week she is bringing a multi-state action against President Joe Biden for failing to enforce federal immigration law. The attorneys general of Alabama and Georgia joined Moody in a complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief, arguing that the president is failing to perform the duties required by Congress by continuing to operate under unlawful immigration enforcement priorities. Under these priorities, the Biden administration is refusing to detain and deport criminals in the country illegally—directly contrary to federal law, the attorneys general insisted.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia

A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping...
LAW
The Independent

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin hits back at Matt Gaetz: ‘I’m sorry you are embarrassed by your country’

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin appeared so incensed by outlandish lines of questioning from Republican congressman Matt Gaetz that he ended up in a shouting match with the Florida representative by the end of Mr Gaetz’s five minute round.Mr Austin was on Capitol Hill on Tuesday to testify at a House Armed Services Committee hearing regarding the Defence Department’s fiscal year 2023 budget request, but Mr Gaetz had apparently decided to use his time to berate the former US Central Command boss about what he described as US defence failures caused by the Pentagon’s embrace of “wokeness”.Specifically, Mr...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Investigation
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Montanan

Arizona could force U.S. Supreme Court to consider proof of citizenship for voter registration

A GOP-sponsored bill signed into law Wednesday in Arizona requires documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote, a mandate that the U.S. Supreme Court has said is unconstitutional. By signing the bill, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is setting up Arizona for an inevitable legal challenge that will likely allow the U.S. Supreme Court to […] The post Arizona could force U.S. Supreme Court to consider proof of citizenship for voter registration appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ARIZONA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
198K+
Followers
63K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy